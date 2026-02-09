Savannah Guthrie releases new video in wake of Nancy's disappearance: 'We believe our mom is still out there'

The Brief Savannah Guthrie issued a desperate new plea for the return of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, who was abducted from her Tucson home on Jan. 31 and remains without vital medication. A $6 million Bitcoin ransom deadline reportedly looms at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 9, with the family publicly stating "we will pay" in response to messages sent to media outlets. The current whereabouts of Nancy Guthrie and the identity of her captors remain unknown as the FBI and local authorities investigate multiple unverified ransom notes.



Savannah Guthrie, the host of NBC's "Today" show released a fourth video, pleading for the return of her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, who went missing on Jan. 31.

What She's Saying:

"Hi there, everybody. Um, I wanted to come on and just share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare. Um, I just want to say, first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt.

Because we believe that somehow, some way, she is feeling these prayers and that God is lifting her even in this moment and in this darkest place. We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find her.

She was taken and we don't know where. And we need your help. So I'm coming on just to ask you not just for your prayers but no matter where you are, even if you're far from Tucson, if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there's anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation and we need your help."

Dig deeper:

Savannah captioned this new video, "please. bring her home. we need you. she needs you. all of you."

The search for Nancy has entered day 9. An alleged 5 p.m. deadline looms on Monday, as the family of the 84-year-old offers to pay a $6 million Bitcoin ransom for her safe return.

Several news outlets reported receiving ransom notes, demanding cryptocurrency in exchange for her return. While investigators ruled out one of those notes to be fake, the FBI says one of the unverified notes contains two deadlines— one on Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. and the other on Feb. 9.

The backstory:

Nancy was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church. Authorities say she was taken from her home against her will and is without her necessary medication.

Savannah released three other videos since her mom's disappearance, alongside her siblings Annie and Camron.

Over the weekend, investigators searched Nancy Guthrie's property, and the home of Annie Guthrie, which is located about four miles away from her mother's.

Sheriff Chris Nanos released a timeline of the events in Guthrie's disappearance.

What you can do:

Anyone with tips should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. A tipline was also created for the community to submit information.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for any information leading to Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

Map of area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen