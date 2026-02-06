Expand / Collapse search

Yessenia Norman: Arrest made in Phoenix woman's murder

Published  February 6, 2026 3:10pm MST
    • Yessenia Norman, 18, was reported missing on Jan. 19. She had been living at a Valley transitional facility.
    • Police confirmed to FOX 10 that she was found dead on Jan. 28 at a Tolleson apartment complex.
    • Court documents have named the suspect in the case.

PHOENIX - An arrest has been made in the murder of a Valley woman who was found dead after she was reported missing.

What we know:

According to court documents, Randal Azael Basilio Santillan is accused of a count of 1st Degree Murder and a count of kidnapping in connection with the death of Yessenia Norman.

The backstory:

Yessenia Norman, 18, was reported missing on Jan. 19. She had been living at a transitional facility that is contracted with the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Police confirmed that she was found dead at a Tolleson apartment complex on Jan. 28.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from court documents related to the case, with supplemental information gathered from a previous FOX 10 news report on the disappearance and death of Yessenia Norman.

