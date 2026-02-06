Yessenia Norman: Arrest made in Phoenix woman's murder

article

The Brief Yessenia Norman, 18, was reported missing on Jan. 19. She had been living at a Valley transitional facility. Police confirmed to FOX 10 that she was found dead on Jan. 28 at a Tolleson apartment complex. Court documents have named the suspect in the case.



An arrest has been made in the murder of a Valley woman who was found dead after she was reported missing.

What we know:

According to court documents, Randal Azael Basilio Santillan is accused of a count of 1st Degree Murder and a count of kidnapping in connection with the death of Yessenia Norman.

The backstory:

Yessenia Norman, 18, was reported missing on Jan. 19. She had been living at a transitional facility that is contracted with the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Police confirmed that she was found dead at a Tolleson apartment complex on Jan. 28.

