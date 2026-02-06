Yessenia Norman: Arrest made in Phoenix woman's murder
PHOENIX - An arrest has been made in the murder of a Valley woman who was found dead after she was reported missing.
What we know:
According to court documents, Randal Azael Basilio Santillan is accused of a count of 1st Degree Murder and a count of kidnapping in connection with the death of Yessenia Norman.
The backstory:
Yessenia Norman, 18, was reported missing on Jan. 19. She had been living at a transitional facility that is contracted with the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
Police confirmed that she was found dead at a Tolleson apartment complex on Jan. 28.
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from court documents related to the case, with supplemental information gathered from a previous FOX 10 news report on the disappearance and death of Yessenia Norman.