Crime spree involved robbing 2 children at gunpoint
Four suspects are accused of committing violent crimes across the west Valley are now in custody. FOX 10's Jennifer Auh reports.
4 children, 2 others critically injured in crash
A mother, father, and their four small children are now in Maricopa Medical Center after a tragic car crash last night near 32nd Avenue and Buckeye. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports.
Cory's Corner: Carvana inspection and reconditioning center
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Carvana's inspection and reconditioning center in Tolleson!
Eat Well After the Bell
A Valley elementary school's staff is working to curb the problem of childhood hunger among students. An executive chef created a program to make sure no one goes home hungry. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
More stop arm cameras being installed on Tolleson school buses
Some drivers don't always stop for school bus stop signs, and one school district in the Valley is taking steps to make sure they do. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Phoenix Police identifies man who allegedly fired on two women inside a Tolleson home
The search is on for a person who allegedly opened fire on two women, inside a home in Tolleson. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Police: 1 dead, another critically injured in shooting
Phoenix police say a woman is dead and another woman is in extremely critical condition following a shooting at a Tolleson home.
Phoenix Police: 12-year-old boy shot friend in the face
A 14-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in the face and police are investigating this case as an accidental shooting. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.
Police: Man shot multiple times, suspect on the loose
Police say a suspect is on the loose after shooting a man multiple times at a Tolleson intersection.
Police: Papa Johns employee stabbed at Tolleson warehouse
An employee inside a Papa Johns Pizza warehouse was stabbed in the back Monday night near 86th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
Police: Father, 2 daughters dead in murder-suicide
Police say a father shot and killed his two young daughters before turning the gun on himself inside a Tolleson home late Sunday night.