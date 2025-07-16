'Deeply shaken & traumatized': Man accused of indecent exposure, voyeurism in Tolleson

The Brief A West Valley man's Ring camera captured a masked individual, identified as James Ronte DeShawan Shepard, on July 6 allegedly engaging in indecent exposure and voyeurism outside a neighbor's home, following previous burglary-related incidents at the complex. Shepard, who has a history of similar offenses, is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond and is prohibited from contact with minors, as a victim expressed profound fear and trauma in her impact statement.



It was nearly 3:30 in the morning on July 6 when a West Valley man said he got a notification on his Ring camera of movement by his front door.

"I'd seen somebody that had a mask that was walking past my front door. I knew that there were break-ins that were happening in the week prior and situations that were building up to that," the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said.

What we know:

Those incidents included a burglary within the complex on June 16, and an attempted burglary on June 28.

But days later, on July 6, the crimes were sexual in nature as the masked person approached the man's neighbor's home where a woman was alone inside.

"He was walking from one window to the other window and I saw him kind of focusing in more on her and that's when I saw him pull his pants down, and he started doing whatever it was that he was doing," the man said.

When Tolleson Police officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as James Ronte DeShawan Shepard, took off.

Surveillance video tied Shepard to previous burglary-related crimes, as well as reports of indecent exposure and voyeurism at another Tolleson apartment complex in May.

Information from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry revealed Shepard had four indecent exposure violations during his prior incarcerations spanning several years.

James Ronte DeShawan Shepard

Dig deeper:

A former tenant FOX 10 spoke with says he chose to move himself and his five-year-old son out of the complex shortly after this incident.

FOX 10 also spoke with his neighbor, who said she and her fiancé are moving soon, too. She didn't want to speak on camera, but she did share with FOX 10 her victim impact statement she sent to the judge after the incident.

Part of that statement shares how she and her fiancé would avoid late-night work shifts out of fear.

She also calls Shepard's alleged acts a violation of her humanity, and says she is even fearful of becoming a mother and raising a daughter in a world where this behavior takes place.

‘I have completely lost my appetite’

"My fiancé and I have been deeply shaken and traumatized by the crime that was committed outside of our home. A man not only trespassed on our property but also violated our privacy in the most disturbing way by looking directly into our window and engaging in extremely inappropriate behavior while doing so while my fiancé was out of the house. This crime hasn't only shaken my sense of security, it has taken away opportunities, peace of mind, and financial stability," the victim impact statement read, in part.

It continued, "Since that night, I have completely lost my appetite, my ability to sleep peacefully, and my sense of safety and comfort in what is supposed to be the one place I feel protected. I now live in a constant state of fear, unable to rest at night, terrified that the offender might return. The incident has taken a toll on every part of my daily life. I no longer feel safe sitting the simplest things like sitting by my window or leaving the lights on at night. My routine has changed drastically."

What's next:

Shepard is barred from seeing his own kids if he makes bail.

"Police are alleging that there were juveniles around for some of the exposures and the allegations. Research indicates that those are high-risk types of behaviors that tend to escalate in other behaviors. In an abundance of caution and for their safety, the court orders today that you're not to have any contact with anyone under the age of 18, that does include your own children," the judge said to Shepard.

Court documents say Shepard has an extensive and violent criminal history. He is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.