Phoenix junkyard catches fire, burning dozens of cars

Phoenix firefighters battled a junkyard fire on Thursday night that burned dozens of cars.

What we know:

The Dec. 18 fire broke out just before 5 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road.

About 30 cars were on fire when firefighters arrived, Phoenix Fire Capt. DJ Lee said.

He adds, "Firefighters quickly secured a water supply and took multiple handlines in to fight the blaze. The fire was balanced to a first alarm due to the size of the yard and the amount of cars on fire."

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Junkyard fire breaks out in Phoenix on Dec. 18 near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road.

Map of the area where the fire broke out