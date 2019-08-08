Woman accused of leaving toddler in grocery store parking lot has been arrested
Grainy photos from months ago in Phoenix helped put a woman accused of abandoning her toddler in a grocery store parking lot for almost two hours behind bars.
Giant Russian-made plane makes visit to Phoenix
Sky Harbor is playing host to a Russian guest for the next couple of weeks.
Phoenix Police: Officer who struck handcuffed suspect has been fired
Phoenix Police officials say an officer who used physical force on a handcuffed shoplifting suspect has been fired.
Lyft driver shot and killed, wife still searching for answers
This was a heartbreaking story — a Lyft driver was shot and killed on the same day as his wedding anniversary. It's been nearly two weeks since his death and still no arrest.
Olmost The Weekend: Retro gamers can have fun at the Game-On Expo
This weekend, it's game on at the Phoenix Convention Center, with retro-gaming, role-playing games, animation all part of Arizona's biggest gaming event.
National Guard members return home after spending 1 year abroad
It's homecoming day for members of the Arizona National Guard, as 75 guard members return home on Thursday at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base.
Suspect sought after man shot at west Phoenix gas station
Police say a suspect is on the loose after a man was shot at a west Phoenix gas station.
Bizarre home burglary in North Phoenix takes another, equally bizarre turn
There is a crazy follow up to a story that was already bizarre. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Police seek SUV that jumped curb, hit 3 pedestrians in Phoenix
Police are looking for an SUV that they say jumped a curb and hit three pedestrians in Phoenix.
Volunteers transforming Chase Field into convention hall
Starting at midnight, hundreds of volunteers started turning the ballpark into a venue for the 2019 Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses.
St. Vincent de Paul expands medical, dental clinic
"A lot of the equipment was donated by some academic institutions here in town," Dr. Scott Myers said.
Two golfers attacked by bees at North Phoenix golf course
A bee attack at a North Phoenix golf course sends two golfers to the hospital. Phoenix Fire responded to the scene and the men who were stung are now stable.
Blowing dust seen in parts of the Valley
Video taken by ADOT freeway cameras show blowing dust in parts of the Valley Wednesday afternoon.
Dog allegedly stabbed by owner gets second chance at life
A dog who nearly died after being stabbed repeatedly is getting a second chance at life. The hound dog has been on the mend for a month and now, he's ready for adoption.
23-year-old Phoenix man accused of luring 15-year-old girl
Court documents show a Phoenix man is accused of luring a 15-year-old girl he used to coach.
Wife shares baby news with Southwest pilot as he lands plane in Phoenix
"Welcome Home Baby Daddy," is what Nicole Keon's sign read as she welcomed her husband home to Phoenix, who happens to be a pilot for Southwest Airlines. He had no idea!! Congrats!
Woman accused of stealing Phoenix Fire ambulance
Police say a woman has been arrested after she stole an ambulance that was involved in a crash in downtown Phoenix overnight.
Yum! Chick-Fil-A mac and cheese coming to select cities across the U.S.
Get ready to add more cheese to the already delicious and popular menu at Chick-fil-A.
Valley grocery stores taking donations for El Paso shooting victims
Whether you self-check your groceries or have a cashier ring you up, if you shop at Albertson's, Safeway or Von's, an extra dollar or five can make a difference.
