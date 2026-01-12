Fight between brothers ends in deadly Phoenix stabbing: PD
PHOENIX - One person is in custody after police say a family fight between brothers late Sunday night led to a deadly stabbing.
What we know:
Phoenix Police say officers on Jan. 11 responded to reports of a stabbing near State Route 51 and Thomas Road at around 11:46 p.m.
Once at the scene, officers detained a man and found another man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
"Preliminary information indicates this was a domestic dispute between brothers," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said.
What we don't know:
No identities were released. Police didn't release any other details on what led up to the stabbing.
Map of area where the stabbing happened
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department