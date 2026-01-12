Fight between brothers ends in deadly Phoenix stabbing: PD

The Brief A man was detained following a deadly stabbing on Jan. 11 near State Route 51 and Thomas Road. Police say a fight between brothers led to the deadly incident. No identities have been released in this case.



One person is in custody after police say a family fight between brothers late Sunday night led to a deadly stabbing.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say officers on Jan. 11 responded to reports of a stabbing near State Route 51 and Thomas Road at around 11:46 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers detained a man and found another man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"Preliminary information indicates this was a domestic dispute between brothers," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. Police didn't release any other details on what led up to the stabbing.

Map of area where the stabbing happened