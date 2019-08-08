Woman accused of leaving toddler in grocery store parking lot has been arrested
Grainy photos from months ago in Phoenix helped put a woman accused of abandoning her toddler in a grocery store parking lot for almost two hours behind bars.
Giant Russian-made plane makes visit to Phoenix
Sky Harbor is playing host to a Russian guest for the next couple of weeks.
Phoenix Police: Officer who struck handcuffed suspect has been fired
Phoenix Police officials say an officer who used physical force on a handcuffed shoplifting suspect has been fired.
Lyft driver shot and killed, wife still searching for answers
This was a heartbreaking story — a Lyft driver was shot and killed on the same day as his wedding anniversary. It's been nearly two weeks since his death and still no arrest.
Teacher at Mesa's Irving Elementary School accused of sexual assault
It's a disturbing start to the school year for parents and students at an elementary school in Mesa, as a teacher accused of sexual assault was arrested and taken into custody on campus.
Valley teen survived lightning strike one year ago today
One year ago, the Valley was under a major weather alert. A powerful monsoon drenched the Valley. Strong winds also took out trees and powerlines and left parks under several inches of water. The storm also changed the lives of two El Mirage teenagers. They were walking in the park when they were struck by lightning. The bolt was powerful enough to stop one of the teen's hearts. We caught up with that teen on the year anniversary of the strike.
Olmost The Weekend: Retro gamers can have fun at the Game-On Expo
This weekend, it's game on at the Phoenix Convention Center, with retro-gaming, role-playing games, animation all part of Arizona's biggest gaming event.
National Guard members return home after spending 1 year abroad
It's homecoming day for members of the Arizona National Guard, as 75 guard members return home on Thursday at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base.
Avondale Police: Man accused of hiding cell phone in bathroom at ice cream store
Avondale Police officials say a 28-year-old man has been arrested and accused of recording people while they were using the bathroom.
Suspect sought after man shot at west Phoenix gas station
Police say a suspect is on the loose after a man was shot at a west Phoenix gas station.
Bizarre home burglary in North Phoenix takes another, equally bizarre turn
There is a crazy follow up to a story that was already bizarre. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Police seek SUV that jumped curb, hit 3 pedestrians in Phoenix
Police are looking for an SUV that they say jumped a curb and hit three pedestrians in Phoenix.
Elephantopia holding painting party to raise money for endangered elephants
A Valley organization is hosting a painting party to help endangered elephants and it's all in honor of World Elephant Day.
Volunteers transforming Chase Field into convention hall
Starting at midnight, hundreds of volunteers started turning the ballpark into a venue for the 2019 Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses.
St. Vincent de Paul expands medical, dental clinic
"A lot of the equipment was donated by some academic institutions here in town," Dr. Scott Myers said.
McSally, Homeland Secretary to tour Arizona border center
Sen. Martha McSally is heading down to the Arizona-Mexico border to meet with Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan.
Cards' Kyler Murray getting ready for 1st preseason game
The Arizona Cardinals don't often get much buzz for preseason games.
Scottsdale to consider nuisance ordinance
You might want to think twice when it comes to hosting a party in Scottsdale. The city is asking for feedback on a proposed ordinance that would address "nuisance parties and unlawful gatherings."
#GreenShirtGuy: Activist who laughed at Trump supporters during city council meeting goes viral
A Tucson activist originally from Glendale is going viral for his interaction with Trump supporters from the Valley during a Tucson City Council meeting Tuesday night. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
4 months later, investigators still looking for cause in APS battery facility explosion
It's been nearly four months since four Peoria firefighters were seriously hurt in an explosion at a solar batter facility in Surprise, and an investigation into the cause of the blast continues. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.