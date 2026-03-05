Arrests made in Costco parking lot shooting; latest on Nancy Guthrie case | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - Savannah Guthrie returns to "Today" show studio amid ongoing search for her mother; Kristi Noem ousted as Homeland Security Secretary; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 5, 2026.
1. Arrests made over deadly Costco parking lot shooting
Six people are accused of murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in the parking lot of a Costco near Indian School Road and Grand Avenue.
2. Latest on Nancy Guthrie case
Thursday marks Day 33 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
3. Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘Today’ show studio
"Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues," a "Today" show spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home."
4. ADOT issues warning over new scam
The Arizona Department of Transportation says a new text message claims drivers owe fines for outstanding traffic tickets. The text includes a link to pay the "Arizona Department of Vehicles," which doesn't exist.
5. Kristi Noem ousted from DHS post
President Donald Trump says he’s replacing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and will nominate in her place Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Temperatures in the 90s? It could happen next week.
