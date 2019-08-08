680 people arrested at food plant in largest ICE raid in decade

680 people arrested at food plant in largest ICE raid in decade

U.S. immigration officials raided several Mississippi food processing plants on Wednesday, part of a large-scale operation carried out by President Donald Trump's administration that targeted both corporations and their largely Latino employees.

Number of migrants waiting at US border surges to 40,000

Number of migrants waiting at US border surges to 40,000

The Cameroonian men who share 10 mattresses on the floor of a third-floor apartment above a barber shop walk every morning to the busiest U.S. border crossing with Mexico, hoping against all odds that it will be their lucky day to claim asylum in the United States. Their unlikely bet is that a sympathetic Mexican official will somehow find a spot for them.

Number of migrants waiting at US border surges to 40,000

Number of migrants waiting at US border surges to 40,000

The Cameroonian men who share 10 mattresses on the floor of a third-floor apartment above a barber shop walk every morning to the busiest U.S. border crossing with Mexico, hoping against all odds that it will be their lucky day to claim asylum in the United States. Their unlikely bet is that a sympathetic Mexican official will somehow find a spot for them.

Motel 6 settlement over immigration calls clears hurdle

Motel 6 settlement over immigration calls clears hurdle

A federal judge in Arizona has granted preliminary approval of a settlement in the case involving thousands of Motel 6 guests said to have had their privacy violated when the national chain gave their information to immigration authorities.

Groups try to stop Trump's border wall efforts in Arizona

Groups try to stop Trump's border wall efforts in Arizona

Environmentalists have asked a judge to stop a plan to replace existing vehicle barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, arguing the Trump administration unlawfully waived dozens of laws as part of the project that will ultimately damage wildlife habitat.

Warren in Arizona calls for big immigration changes

Warren in Arizona calls for big immigration changes

Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren called Thursday for big changes in U.S. immigration policy before some 3,000 supporters in her first visit of the 2020 presidential campaign to the traditionally Republican border state of Arizona.

Old Phoenix school now houses migrant families

Old Phoenix school now houses migrant families

An international refugee organization and local nonprofit groups have announced they're converting an old elementary school in south Phoenix into a shelter with sleeping space for 277 members of migrant families, many of them asylum seekers.

Man accused of killing woman, 2 children was previously deported video

Man accused of killing woman, 2 children was previously deported

A Guatemalan man was charged with killing a 29-year-old woman and her two children in Iowa. ICE says Marvin Oswaldo Escobar-Orellana was deported in 2010 and again in 2011. Police say Escobar-Orellana was living with the victim and her children, but it's unclear if they had a personal relationship. He's claiming he shot the woman after she killed the children.