680 people arrested at food plant in largest ICE raid in decade
U.S. immigration officials raided several Mississippi food processing plants on Wednesday, part of a large-scale operation carried out by President Donald Trump's administration that targeted both corporations and their largely Latino employees.
Number of migrants waiting at US border surges to 40,000
The Cameroonian men who share 10 mattresses on the floor of a third-floor apartment above a barber shop walk every morning to the busiest U.S. border crossing with Mexico, hoping against all odds that it will be their lucky day to claim asylum in the United States. Their unlikely bet is that a sympathetic Mexican official will somehow find a spot for them.
Number of migrants waiting at US border surges to 40,000
The Cameroonian men who share 10 mattresses on the floor of a third-floor apartment above a barber shop walk every morning to the busiest U.S. border crossing with Mexico, hoping against all odds that it will be their lucky day to claim asylum in the United States. Their unlikely bet is that a sympathetic Mexican official will somehow find a spot for them.
Detroit man deported to Iraq in Trump's ICE sweep, dies from lack of insulin
A Detroit man who was of Arabic descent but never lived in Iraq has died there after being deported earlier this year.
McSally, Homeland Secretary to tour Arizona border center
Sen. Martha McSally is heading down to the Arizona-Mexico border to meet with Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan.
Tucson to vote on sanctuary city law in November
Officials in Tucson have approved placing a "sanctuary city" measure on the ballot, but not without some pushback.
Motel 6 settlement over immigration calls clears hurdle
A federal judge in Arizona has granted preliminary approval of a settlement in the case involving thousands of Motel 6 guests said to have had their privacy violated when the national chain gave their information to immigration authorities.
Groups try to stop Trump's border wall efforts in Arizona
Environmentalists have asked a judge to stop a plan to replace existing vehicle barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, arguing the Trump administration unlawfully waived dozens of laws as part of the project that will ultimately damage wildlife habitat.
Ohio lawmaker blames mass shootings on ‘drag queen advocates,' video games, ‘open borders'
An Ohio state representative blamed the mass shootings that happened over the weekend on "drag queen advocates," violent video games and gay marriage, among other things, in a since-deleted Facebook post.
Warren in Arizona calls for big immigration changes
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren called Thursday for big changes in U.S. immigration policy before some 3,000 supporters in her first visit of the 2020 presidential campaign to the traditionally Republican border state of Arizona.
See-saws at the U.S.- Mexico border connects two nations with 'joy' and 'excitement'
A pair of professors built a set of fluorescent pink see-saws across the U.S.- Mexico border.
MMA legend Anderson Silva becomes US citizen: 'this is my country now'
Brazilian mixed martial arts legend Anderson “Spider” Silva was sworn in as a United States citizen Tuesday, proudly saying afterward: “This is my country now.”
Texas Rangers star Elvis Andrus now a United States citizen
Texas Rangers star Elvis Andrus is now an American citizen.
Old Phoenix school now houses migrant families
An international refugee organization and local nonprofit groups have announced they're converting an old elementary school in south Phoenix into a shelter with sleeping space for 277 members of migrant families, many of them asylum seekers.
16 active U.S. Marines arrested on charges that include human smuggling, drugs, military says
Sixteen active U.S. Marines were arrested on Thursday at California’s Camp Pendleton on charges that included human smuggling and drug-related offenses, officials said.
Border Patrol boss joined Facebook page to read staff posts
The head of the U.S. Border Patrol said Wednesday that she joined a Facebook group whose members mocked migrants and lawmakers so she could read what her personnel thought about her, and said she knew little about the group.
Force-feeding ordered for Russian immigrant on hunger strike
Authorities have won a court order to force-feed an emaciated immigrant who has staged a monthlong hunger strike at an immigration detention center in Arizona as he awaits his forced return to his native Russia.
Man accused of killing woman, 2 children was previously deported
A Guatemalan man was charged with killing a 29-year-old woman and her two children in Iowa. ICE says Marvin Oswaldo Escobar-Orellana was deported in 2010 and again in 2011. Police say Escobar-Orellana was living with the victim and her children, but it's unclear if they had a personal relationship. He's claiming he shot the woman after she killed the children.
U.S. expands 'Remain in Mexico' policy at dangerous part of border
The U.S. government expanded its policy requiring asylum seekers to wait outside the country to one of Mexico's most dangerous cities, where thousands of people are already camped, some for several months.
Florida representative wants El Chapo's money to build the wall
A Bay Area congressman says he wants to use a Mexican drug king's $12-billion fortune to fund the president's border wall.