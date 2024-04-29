George Kelly: Prosecutors will not re-try Arizona rancher accused of murder

Prosecutors say they will not retry George Kelly, an Arizona rancher charged with a fatal shooting near Mexico border.

Kelly, 75, was charged with second-degree murder in the January 30, 2023, shooting of Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea. The decision came a week after a mistrial was declared. A lone juror was reportedly the reason for the mistrial.

George Alan Kelly

During the trial, Prosecutor Mike Jette said Kelly recklessly fired nine shots from an AK-47 rifle toward a group of men, including Cuen-Buitimea, about 100 yards (90 meters) away on his property. Kelly said he fired warning shots in the air, but he didn’t shoot directly at anyone.

Jette said Cuen-Buitimea suffered three broken ribs and a severed aorta. His unarmed body was found 115 yards (105 meters) away from Kelly’s ranch house. Although investigators found nine spent bullet casings from Kelly’s AK-47 on the home’s patio, the bullet that killed Cuen-Buitimea was never recovered.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)