Police chase spans several East Bay counties

A wild police chase spanned multiple counties in the East Bay on Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit reportedly started around 1:44 p.m. on Highway 4, near the cities of Lafayette, Walnut Creek, and Martinez.

California Highway Patrol said during the chase the suspect drove off Highway 4 and continued onto city streets, before hopping back onto the highway.

Aerial footage showed the driver of what appeared to be a white four-door sedan traveling along the highway shoulder at a high rate of speed. The driver weaved in and out of traffic.

The suspect vehicle had damage to the rear bumper.

At some point, the driver crossed the Carquinez Bridge and onto Interstate 80, passing through Crockett, Pinole, and Richmond.

SkyFOX video was above the scene but lost sight of the driver in Berkeley due to fog.