Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Investigators search septic tank, manhole at Tucson home

The Brief Investigators searched a septic tank and manhole at Nancy Guthrie’s Catalina Foothills home Sunday, marking a shift in the eight-day search for the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. An alleged 5 p.m. Monday deadline looms as the family of the 84-year-old offers to pay a $6 million Bitcoin ransom for her safe return. Guthrie’s current whereabouts remain unknown, and while one "imposter" has been arrested for a fake ransom demand, authorities have not confirmed if the $6 million note is authentic.



Sunday marks the eighth day of the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, a case that has shifted toward a high-stakes investigation as an alleged ransom deadline looms.

What's New:

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has maintained a constant presence at Guthrie’s home in the Catalina Foothills. Officials stated that deputies will remain on-site at the request of the family for security purposes.

The investigation saw increased activity earlier on Feb. 8 as authorities narrowed their focus on the property.

Video from the Fox Flight Team captured deputies searching a septic tank behind the home. Investigators were seen using a pole to inspect a manhole located at the rear of the property, though officials have not disclosed what they were looking for or if anything was recovered.

This Weekend:

The search follows an intense weekend of law enforcement activity. On the night of Feb. 7, investigators spent at least three hours at the home of Guthrie’s daughter, Annie Guthrie. Flashes were seen inside the residence as investigators appeared to take photographs, later emerging with several items.

The movement comes as a deadline spelled out in a purported ransom note is set for 5 p.m. Monday. The note, sent to a Tucson news station, allegedly demanded $6 million in Bitcoin. While authorities have not officially verified the credibility of the notes, at least one person has already been arrested for a separate "imposter" ransom demand earlier in the week.

In a third video posted to social media on Saturday evening, Savannah Guthrie, alongside her siblings Annie and Camron, spoke directly to potential captors.

"We received your message and we understand," Savannah Guthrie said. "We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay."

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie, who has a pacemaker and requires daily medication for heart issues, was last seen on Jan. 31. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Sheriff Chris Nanos released a timeline of the events in Guthrie's disappearance.

What you can do:

Anyone with tips should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. A tipline was also created for the community to submit information. A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for any information leading to Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

Map of area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen.