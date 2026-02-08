Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 8 latest updates

Feb. 8 marks the eighth day in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mom of NBC "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Latest updates

Sunday morning

A Pima County Sheriff's vehicle pulled up to Nancy's Guthrie residence in Tucson just after 9 a.m. on Feb. 8.

The forensic team appeared to focus on the home of Nancy's daughter, Annie Guthrie, going into the garage and seen with what appeared to be flashes from cameras. It's reported that the team has been inside the home taking photographs near bedrooms and a large family room.

It is unclear if the family was inside.

Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni live about four miles from Nancy's Tucson home.

The sheriff's department does not plan to hold any media briefings unless there is a "significant development."

No suspects, persons of interest, or cars connected to Guthrie's disappearance have been identified.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives and agents continue to conduct follow-up at multiple locations. Details of that follow-up are not being released at this time," the department said.

Saturday

The Guthrie family released a new video regarding their missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, on Saturday afternoon. The video posted to Instagram at 4:30 p.m. MST on Feb. 7 shows Savannah Guthrie, the daughter of Nancy and co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show, alongside her brother Camron and sister Annie, pleading to possible abductors.

Featured article

"We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay."

Detectives are continuing to survey Nancy's Tucson-area home and its surrounding areas. "It is standard practice to seek any video available from nearby residences or businesses, that is part of the ongoing investigation."

FBI investigators removed a "wired device" from her home and an SUV, as President Trump says answers could be coming soon.

There have not been any suspects, persons of interest or vehicles identified in connection with her disappearance. They are continuing to review "multiple pieces" of evidence as their investigation remains ongoing. "At this time, we will not confirm or release additional details regarding what is being analyzed."

Timeline:

Sheriff Chris Nanos released a timeline of the events in Guthrie's disappearance.

Several news outlets reported receiving ransom notes, demanding cryptocurrency in exchange for her return. While investigators ruled out oe of those notes to be fake, the FBI says one of the unverified notes contains two deadlines— one on Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. and the pother on Feb. 9.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The backstory:

The 84-year-old was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Authorities say she was taken from her home against her will and is without her necessary medication. She's described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It's unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared.

What you can do:

Anyone with tips should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. A tipline was also created for the community to submit information.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for any information leading to Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

Map of area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen