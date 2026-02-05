Nancy Guthrie: Timeline of disappearance released by Arizona sheriff
TUCSON, Ariz. - Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for days and authorities on Feb. 5 released a timeline of events leading up to her disappearance.
What we know:
Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Tucson-area home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the following day by family members after she didn't show up for church.
Authorities say Guthrie is without her necessary medication. She's described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It's unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared.
Dig deeper:
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos believes Guthrie was taken from her home against her will. TMZ and KOLD 13 News in Tucson reportedly received ransom notes following her disappearance.
On Feb. 5, the FBI said an arrest was made in connection to an "imposter ransom demand."
No suspects or persons of interest in Guthrie's disappearance have been identified. A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case.
Timeline:
Jan. 31
- 5:32 p.m.: Nancy travels to her family's home
- 9:48 p.m.: Family drops Nancy off at home and garage door opens
- 9:50 p.m.: Garage door closes
Feb. 1
- 1:47 a.m.: Doorbell camera disconnects
- 2:12 a.m.: Software detects person on camera (no video available)
- 2:28 a.m.: Pacemaker app shows disconnect from phone
- 12:03 p.m.: 911 call to PCSD
- 12:15 p.m.: Officers arrive at Nancy's home
What you can do:
A tipline was created for the community to submit information regarding this case – including photos and videos.
The Source: The Pima County Sheriff's Department and a FOX 10 report on Feb. 5, 2026.