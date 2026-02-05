Nancy Guthrie: Timeline of disappearance released by Arizona sheriff

The Brief Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her Tucson-area home against her will. Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1 after her family was notified that she didn't show up for church. On Feb. 5, the Pima County Sheriff's department released a timeline of the events leading up to her disappearance.



Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for days and authorities on Feb. 5 released a timeline of events leading up to her disappearance.

What we know:

Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Tucson-area home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the following day by family members after she didn't show up for church.

Authorities say Guthrie is without her necessary medication. She's described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It's unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Dig deeper:

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos believes Guthrie was taken from her home against her will. TMZ and KOLD 13 News in Tucson reportedly received ransom notes following her disappearance.

On Feb. 5, the FBI said an arrest was made in connection to an "imposter ransom demand."

No suspects or persons of interest in Guthrie's disappearance have been identified. A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Timeline:

Jan. 31

5:32 p.m.: Nancy travels to her family's home

9:48 p.m.: Family drops Nancy off at home and garage door opens

9:50 p.m.: Garage door closes

Feb. 1

1:47 a.m.: Doorbell camera disconnects

2:12 a.m.: Software detects person on camera (no video available)

2:28 a.m.: Pacemaker app shows disconnect from phone

12:03 p.m.: 911 call to PCSD

12:15 p.m.: Officers arrive at Nancy's home

What you can do:

A tipline was created for the community to submit information regarding this case – including photos and videos.