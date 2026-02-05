Nancy Guthrie: Arrest made in 'imposter ransom demand,' FBI says

The Brief Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on Jan. 31 and reported missing the following day. Authorities believe she was taken from her Tucson-area home against her will. TMZ and a local Tucson television station reportedly received ransom notes following Guthrie's disappearance. During a news conference on Feb. 5, the FBI announced an arrest has been made in connection to an "imposter ransom demand."



Authorities say an arrest has been made in connection to an "imposter ransom demand" in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

An FBI official announced the arrest during a news conference on Feb. 5.

The backstory:

Nancy was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Authorities say Guthrie is without her necessary medication. She's described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It's unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Nancy Guthrie

Alleged ransom notes

Dig deeper:

Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will. TMZ and KOLD 13 News in Tucson reported that they received ransom notes.

An email sent to KOLD reportedly included a deadline and a demand for a specific amount of money for Guthrie’s safe return. The station turned the email over to the PCSD, which is working with the FBI to determine the note’s credibility.

"We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) related to the investigation into Nancy Guthrie. All tips and leads are being taken seriously and are forwarded directly to our detectives, who are coordinating with the FBI. We encourage anyone with information or tips to submit them," the sheriff's office said.

PCSD says that no suspects or persons of interest have been identified.

What they're saying:

Along with her siblings, Savannah released an emotional video plea on Wednesday night, calling for the safe return of their mother.

"We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media," Savannah said. "As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her."

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

What you can do:

A tipline was created for the community to submit information regarding this case – including photos and videos.

Map of area where Guthrie was last seen