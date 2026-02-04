Nancy Guthrie: Family seeks proof of life amid ransom note reports

The Brief "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released an emotional video plea for the safe return of their 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who authorities believe was taken against her will from her Tucson-area home on Jan. 31. Addressing reports of a ransom note, the family stated they are "ready to talk" but requested proof of life, noting that the elderly woman is currently without essential medication for a fragile heart condition.



In an emotional video next to her brother and sister, "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie posted a plea to bring her missing mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, home after she disappeared on Jan. 31 from her Tucson area home.

What we know:

Since her disappearance, authorities said they believe she was taken against her will, possibly in the middle of the night. So far, there are no persons of interest or suspects in the case.

"Taken against her will includes possible kidnapping or abduction," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. Guthrie was reported missing the following day, Feb. 1, after her family members were notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

More than a hundred investigators have searched Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home, collecting DNA samples and reviewing security camera footage. It's the home where Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos believes a crime was committed.

While Guthrie has no known cognitive issues, authorities are concerned about her physical health and limited mobility. Sheriff Nanos said Guthrie lives alone and is without the medication she requires daily.

Reported Ransom Notes:

After TMZ reported receiving an unverified ransom note regarding Guthrie's whereabouts Feb. 3, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos issued a statement addressing the claim.

"We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie. We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI. We encourage anyone who may have any information or tips to share them via QR Code," PCSD said.

Tucson's 13 News also received an alleged ransom note via email that included a deadline and a specific monetary demand for her safe return; the station has turned that email over to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for investigation.

What they're saying:

In the Feb. 4 post captioned "Bring her home," Savannah pleads for her mother's safe return, mentions the reports of a rumored ransom note, and asks for proof of life, saying, "We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen."

Transcription of the full video

"On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy. We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too. Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She is funny, spunky, and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses.

She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you'll see. The light is missing from our lives. Nancy is our mother. We are her children. She is our beacon. She holds fast to joy in all of life's circumstances. She chooses joy day after day, despite having already passed through great trials of pain and grief. We are always going to be merely human—just normal human people who need our mom. Mama ... Mama ... if you're listening, we need you to come home. We miss you. Our mom is our heart, and our home. She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive; she needs it not to suffer.

We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us. Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter, Nancy.

We believe and know that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, Mommy—everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment, and we pray without ceasing, and we rejoice in advance for the day that we hold you in our arms again. We love you, Mom. We love you, Mom. Stay strong."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Guthrie's whereabouts should dial 911 or submit tips here.