Young hiker shares near-death ordeal at Fossil Creek
Fossil Creek is a popular destination for many to cool off, especially when it heats up, but if people run into trouble on the trails or near the water, it could be difficult for first responders to get to them in time.
Bedrock City sold; owners intend to keep a bit of the Flintstones in the new attraction
It's been a popular roadside attraction for decades, but after 50 years, Bedrock City, Arizona was about to close.
Some say Havasupai horses are abused, neglected
It involves the horses that are being used to carry the gear down the trails, with some upset about the way the animals are being treated. Now, one woman and a local organization are working to change all of this, and for the first time, the tribe is also speaking out. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Jobseeker claims she almost fell for scam during job interview
Scammers are always trying to find new ways to take other people's money, but one Valley woman says she didn't expect this attempt.
Made in Arizona: Baby products from Phoenix business available worldwide
It seems like the baby business is always booming, and that is certainly the case for Phoenix-based "Bumkins". They have been designing fun and functional baby products since 1989. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports, in this week's edition of Made In Arizona.
Made In Arizona: Man aims to offer natural dietary supplements to more people
They are known as "Crane and Carbon", and it's a company that offers dietary supplements that also optimize nutrition. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports, in this week's edition of Made in Arizona.
Cinder Lake near Flagstaff helped train astronauts for moon missions
50 years ago this week, man first set foot on the moon. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports on the role Cinder Lake near Flagstaff played to help prepare astronauts for the mission.
A class of their own: Phoenix only city with police dept. with animal investigations unit
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The Phoenix Police Department has two detectives dedicated to solving animal crimes, and it's the only police department in the Valley metro area that has an animal investigations unit. These pet detectives are saving lives, as well as jailing some of the city's worst animal abusers.
Prison program pairs inmates with greyhounds to prepare them for life after the tracks
Some inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center are teaching retired greyhounds how to be pets, so they can find their forever homes. At the same time, the program seems to be rescuing some inmates as well.
Some animals surrendered at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control during overnight hours
Every day, animals are dropped off or surrendered at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, and some of the animals were abandoned during the overnight hours.
Newly-approved procedure offers advanced way to treat wrinkles, sagging skin and dull skin
It's said to be the world's most advanced non-invasive skin-lifting, tightening rejuvenation device.
Keeping Up With The Jones: School is about to start for some in the Valley
It may be hard to believe, but a new school year is just around the corner. FOX 10's Marcy Jones has more on this year's back to school hair trends, in this week's episode of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Made in Arizona: Marine develops cider business with his brother
What started as a form of therapy for a local veteran turned into a business with his brother. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports, in this week's edition of Made in Arizona.
3-year-old bald eagle released to the wild after a very close call
Efforts to bring more bald eagles to Arizona got a boost recently, when a three-year-old was released to the wild after a very close call. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Keeping Up With The Jones: What to do for 4th of July
4th of July is on Thursday, and for many people, this means spending time with the family, time at the pool, and maybe even a barbecue. FOX 10's Marcy Jones checks on people's plans, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Made In Arizona: Tempe company makes, exports vitamin sprays around the world
VitaMist is a spray vitamin that's used around the world, and it's made by a company in Tempe called Mayor Labs. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports, in this week's edition of Made In Arizona.
Olmost The Weekend: Art exhibit at Scottsdale's SMoCA aims to get people thinking
A new art exhibit in Scottsdale aims to get people thinking, as well as getting them involved. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports, in this week's edition of Olmost The Weekend.
Loved ones of fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots say needed changes have yet to come to fire shelters
Six years ago, a fast-moving wildfire overtook the Granite Mountain Hotshots and killed 19 men. The tragedy resulted in improving communication, tracking, and safety, but some of the loved ones who have had to carry the grief say one thing hasn't changed: fire shelters that firefighters are equipped with. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Single mother from the Valley working for the Trump White House
President Donald Trump is set to embark on a trip to the Middle East soon, and aboard the Air Force One on this trip, along with the First Couple, will be an Arizona woman who found herself with an office in the White House. FOX 10's Kari Lake reports.
Restaurants adapting to the age of social media to get more people to dine in
When people look for restaurants to visit, some may use social media to help.