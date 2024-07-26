Severe weather leaves Buckeye neighborhood in disarray with mobile home flipped and downed power poles

article

Powerful storms on June 25 hit Buckeye hard, destroying homes and property throughout the West Valley suburb.

Among the damage, a horse stall was ripped out of the ground and flew several feet, taking down a power pole.

"70 mph winds easily," said Josh Jones, a resident in the town.

As high winds and rain swept through Buckeye homes, a quiet night quickly turned dangerous.

"A blast of wind came in that was hard enough to almost push me over, and I knew my daughter was out feeding the horses. So I immediately turned to her and started screaming for her to come in," said Dominic Baldaray of Buckeye.

Severe weather lifts "literal tons of steel"

Within seconds, winds ripped his covered, four-horse stall out of the ground in one piece.

"We're talking about literal tons of steel that flew, that lifted up and flew through the air," Baldaray said.

The stall ended up hitting his roof, tearing off solar panels and creating a hole. After damaging his home, the stall knocked down a power line before landing on the ground.

"I thought (the debris) was like feet over my head and she goes, ‘dad it almost hit you in the head,’" Baldaray said.

Power outage impacts neighborhoods

The whole neighborhood was without power until Friday, July 26.

"We had a generator so we had fans going and hooked up the fridge, stuff like that," said Jones.

Some neighbors came home to a mess.

A mobile home that was going to be sold this weekend was flipped over and crushed. It's no longer close to move in-ready.

"It was just parked right there, maybe 20 feet over. Then, my mom said don't come home. The winds were blowing pretty hard so I just waited it out and she said she heard a loud noise and apparently that's what happened when I got home," Jones said.