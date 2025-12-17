Atari Hotels proposes new plans in Downtown Phoenix after years-long delay
(Courtesy: Atari Hotels)
PHOENIX - Phoenix could soon have a unique, video game console-themed hotel in the coming years.
What we know:
In a statement, officials with Atari Hotels said they plan to build a location at 840 N. Central Avenue, at the intersection of Central Avenue/1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street. A building currently exists at the site.
Dig deeper:
Per the statement, the hotel will feature:
- A 20,000-square-foot, 2,000-person concert and event center
- An esports venue with a 10,000-square-foot sports book
- Restaurants and retail spaces
- "Multiple immersive environments that merge gaming, music, and nightlife"
- An "oversized pool designed for high-energy parties and gatherings"
Officials with the project also said the hotel's design will incorporate subtle references to classic videogames like Asteroids, Pong, and Tetris.
As for hotel rooms, officials said there will be 19 suites and 72 rooms, a reference to the year video game firm Atari was founded.
It should be noted according to officials with the hotel plan, the video game company Atari is not involved in the project. Atari's name and trademark is, however, used under license.
Officials also announced investment plan for the public
Besides plans for the hotel, officials say they are offering people a chance to effectively own a piece of the hotel via an equity offering.
Per a website that is set up for the offering, rewards are offered for various tiers of investment, starting at $500. For those who invest $50,000 or more, the reward is described as "physical brick in the gaming-arena walkway with collaborative design."
Plan suffered years of delay
If the plan sounds familiar, that is because it has been proposed before.
In late January 2020, we reported on a similar plan for Phoenix, with seven other planned locations in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose.
According to the Frequently Asked Questions section on the hotel website, the project experienced pandemic-related delays, but the project team managed to secure land, finalize architectural design, and establish "key strategic partnerships" during that time.
What's next:
Construction is set to begin in late 2026, according to officials with the hotel, with a targeted opening in late 2028.
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by Atari Hotels, with supplemental information gathered from the hotel project's website.