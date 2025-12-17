Atari Hotels proposes new plans in Downtown Phoenix after years-long delay

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Courtesy: Atari Hotels)

The Brief There are new plans for a video game-themed hotel in Phoenix. Officials with Atari Hotels say they plan to build on an acre-plus site near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street in late 2026. Similar plans were announced prior to the start of the pandemic in 2020.



Phoenix could soon have a unique, video game console-themed hotel in the coming years.

What we know:

In a statement, officials with Atari Hotels said they plan to build a location at 840 N. Central Avenue, at the intersection of Central Avenue/1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street. A building currently exists at the site.

Dig deeper:

Per the statement, the hotel will feature:

A 20,000-square-foot, 2,000-person concert and event center

An esports venue with a 10,000-square-foot sports book

Restaurants and retail spaces

"Multiple immersive environments that merge gaming, music, and nightlife"

An "oversized pool designed for high-energy parties and gatherings"

Officials with the project also said the hotel's design will incorporate subtle references to classic videogames like Asteroids, Pong, and Tetris.

As for hotel rooms, officials said there will be 19 suites and 72 rooms, a reference to the year video game firm Atari was founded.

It should be noted according to officials with the hotel plan, the video game company Atari is not involved in the project. Atari's name and trademark is, however, used under license.

Officials also announced investment plan for the public

Besides plans for the hotel, officials say they are offering people a chance to effectively own a piece of the hotel via an equity offering.

Per a website that is set up for the offering, rewards are offered for various tiers of investment, starting at $500. For those who invest $50,000 or more, the reward is described as "physical brick in the gaming-arena walkway with collaborative design."

Plan suffered years of delay

If the plan sounds familiar, that is because it has been proposed before.

In late January 2020, we reported on a similar plan for Phoenix, with seven other planned locations in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose.

According to the Frequently Asked Questions section on the hotel website, the project experienced pandemic-related delays, but the project team managed to secure land, finalize architectural design, and establish "key strategic partnerships" during that time.

What's next:

Construction is set to begin in late 2026, according to officials with the hotel, with a targeted opening in late 2028.