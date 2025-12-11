AZ mom allegedly used her kids to shoplift; dynamite found inside car in East Valley l Morning News Brief

article

From a Valley mother accused of involving her children in a massive shoplifting operation to a mental health call leading to a scary discovery in the far East Valley, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 11.

1. Shoplifting spree arrest

What we know:

Shanise Tiara Thompkins is accused of orchestrating a massive shoplifting operation, with police alleging that she got her children involved.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, Thompkins had her 11-year-old and 15-year-old daughters go into the stores to steal the items. The daughters told police they were told by their mother that because they were minors, they would not get in trouble.

2. Mental health call leads to scary discovery

(Courtesy: Apache Junction Police Department)

What we know:

Police in Apache Junction say they seized explosives from a car while responding to a mental health crisis call.

What they're saying:

"In response to this information, officers requested assistance from the City of Mesa Police Department Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit to properly assess and handle the materials," officials wrote. "Following a thorough investigation, the explosive materials were located and safely seized by the Mesa Police Department EOD."

3. Suspect with knife shot by police

What we know:

Police say a suspect with a knife was shot by officers near 151st Avenue and West Cactus Road.

Dig deeper:

The suspect is in the hospital and no officers were hurt. Police say there is no threat to the community.

4. ‘What we’re experiencing is outrageous'

Local perspective:

Mesa residents near Falcon Field are protesting a major increase in air traffic noise and potential lead emissions from aircraft.

What's next:

A community meeting on Thursday will discuss the issue, including the potential for charging airport landing fees to reduce traffic.

5. ‘We’re so lucky she's still alive'

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Lilly

What we know:

A 3-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Lilly lost an eye after being attacked by a bobcat in the DC Ranch area of North Scottsdale.

What they're saying:

Lilly's owners say the attack was not Lilly's first severe encounter with wildlife.

"She was actually bitten by a rattlesnake in her right ear ... so we've had the left eye, now the right ear," they said. "She almost lost her ear to the rattlesnake, and she almost lost her paw to a brown recluse spider ... so she's really she's got nine lives, and we're so lucky she's still alive."

A look at today's weather

