Avondale mother accused of getting her kids involved in shoplifting

A West Valley mother has been arrested and accused of orchestrating a massive shoplifting operation, with police alleging that she got her children involved.

What we know:

Officials said 37-year-old Shanise Tiara Thompkins was arrested after multiple checked bags in her name were confiscated at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Police say the bags were filled with $42,000 worth of stolen clothes—brand new, with tags and security sensors—all matching the items stolen from area stores.

The stolen items were allegedly being sold on third-party sites. There were reportedly attempted to fly those items to Milwaukee.

Dig deeper:

Police say the 14 separate shoplifting sprees took place at stores like Alo Yoga, Lululemon, Nordstrom, and Victoria's Secret.

According to court documents, Thompkins had her 11-year-old and 15-year-old daughters go into the stores to steal the items. The daughters told police they were told by their mother that because they were minors, they would not get in trouble.

Thompkins has previous charges in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"This is my first time in jail, and I didn't take nothing," said Thompkins, during her court appearance.

"The information I was provided is an extensive criminal history from other states, not from Arizona," said the presiding judge.

"Who me?" Thompkins said.

"Yes," the judge replied.

"That's crazy," Thompkins said in response. "I haven't been to jail. That's crazy."

What's next:

Thompkins is charged with the theft and trafficking of the stolen items. Charges are reportedly pending for the minors allegedly involved.