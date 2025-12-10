Man with AZ ties wanted by the FBI; New details in deadly Loop 303 crash | Nightly Roundup

article

FBI searching for murder suspect with ties to Arizona; Feds make decision on interest rate; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

1. Cause of death released in Marana case

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the cause of death for the Arizona father who left his daughter in a hot car in 2024, resulting in her death.

The backstory:

In July 2024, Christopher Scholtes' daughter, 2-year-old Parker Scholtes, was found unresponsive in a car in Marana, which is in Pima County. He was arrested days after his daughter's death. After the incident, the family moved to a Phoenix home, where Scholtes (pictured) was found dead.

(Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988.)

2. FBI searching for murder suspect with ties to Arizona

The FBI is searching for a man (pictured) who is allegedly involved in the murders of two women in Washington state.

Why you should care:

Investigators say the man has ties to Lake Havasu City.

3. New details in deadly West Valley crash

Authorities have released more details on a crash that killed a couple from the Wittman area.

What We Know Now:

Per investigators, the crash happened after a vehicle slowed in the roadway because its hood became unlatched, impacting its windshield.

4. Feds make decision on interest rate

The Federal Reserve decided to lower its key interest for the third consecutive time today.

What they're saying:

In a statement released after a two-day meeting, the Fed’s rate-setting committee signaled that it may keep its rate unchanged in the coming months.

5. Man rescued from top of Camelback Mountain

A man who spent the night on Camelback Mountain after getting stuck on a hiking trail has been rescued.

Big picture view:

The Phoenix Fire Department says its rescue crews responded to the mountain at around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 9 for reports of a hiker stuck at the top of Echo Canyon Trail.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

