Small dog survives bobcat attack in Scottsdale's DC Ranch

A small dog is recovering after being attacked by a bobcat in the DC Ranch area of North Scottsdale.

What we know:

The dog, 3-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Lilly, was visiting a friend's house Sunday, Dec. 7, when a bobcat reportedly jumped from a tree and clawed her face. Owners said Lilly had gone outside to use the bathroom when the attack occurred.

Another dog at the home scared off the bobcat, and the friends rushed Lilly to an animal hospital. She unfortunately lost one of her eyes in the attack.

What they're saying:

Her owners said the attack was not Lilly's first severe encounter with wildlife.

"She was actually bitten by a rattlesnake in her right ear ... so we've had the left eye, now the right ear," they said. "She almost lost her ear to the rattlesnake and she almost lost her paw to a brown recluse spider ... so she's really she's got nine lives and we're so lucky she's still alive."

Long said the couple is thankful to their friends and the BluePearl Pet Hospital for saving Lilly's life. The owners said Lilly, whom they consider like a daughter, appears to be in good spirits despite her injuries.

What you can do:

