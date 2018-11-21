Houston wildlife center warns against glue traps after bird gets stuck: 'A needless loss'
A Houston wildlife center is warning the public against using glue traps that are typically used to catch rodents but can trap other small animals and birds.
California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups
California's only known wild wolf pack is growing.
Deer covered in tumors caught on camera
An unfortunate deer covered with tumors has been caught on camera by a photographer in southwestern Minnesota.
Where are all the grasshoppers coming from?
It's an invasion that's gone viral, with a horde of grasshoppers all over Las Vegas. Now, some people in the Valley have noticed more grasshoppers as well.
Balloon releases pose threat to wildlife, experts say
Wildlife advocates and environmentalists are warning that balloon releases are endangering wildlife in the Gulf Coast.
Hundreds of dead fish found floating in Gilbert lake
Hundreds of fish found dead floating along a Gilbert pond. After viewers sent us photos, we went to check it out at Morrison Ranch Lake.
Colorado bear caught stealing entire dumpster from pot shop
An enterprising bear nicknamed "Cheeseburger" in Colorado was caught on camera stealing a dumpster from outside a cannabis business and running off with it.
Kora the baby walrus to be raised at SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando is getting the rare chance to raise a walrus calf.
How to take the sting out of summer insect bites
Summer is a busy time for emergency rooms and primetime for stings and bites.
Florida python tops 200 pounds, is over 20-feet long
A Florida python could be slowly slithering toward a world record.
3-year-old bald eagle released to the wild
Efforts to bring more bald eagles to Arizona got a boost recently, when a three-year-old was released to the wild after a very close call. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Animal rescue saves raccoon caught in cement
It was a close call for one raccoon stuck in wet cement. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports.
'Emu-sing' pursuit: Police rescue emu on the loose
It was an unusual pursuit for Phoenix Police as they were after an emu on the loose near 65th Street and Cactus.
DRONE ZONE: Taking a look at ZooLights
ZooLights is one of the biggest holiday attractions in the Valley, and the display is set to go live.
OdySea Aquarium unveils new shark exhibit
Did you know that a shark can lose up to 30,000 teeth in its lifetime and can live up to an average of up to 20 years?