1 dead, 1 hurt in fiery crash in north Phoenix

One person is dead and another person is hurt following a fiery crash on Friday near a north Phoenix intersection.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. on July 26 just south of 35th and Sweetwater Avenues.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found a woman outside of a car that was on fire after it hit a pole.

The woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A second person who was found inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene. No identities were released.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

35th Avenue was shut down in the area due to the investigation.

Map of area where the crash happened