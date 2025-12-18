Arizona announces marijuana recall amid contamination worries: Here's what to know

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say a number of marijuana products are being placed under voluntary recall.

Here's what to know about this recall.

What's being recalled?

According to a statement released by AZDHS on Dec. 18, 10 products are affected by the recall.

Big picture view:

The products affected include:

PRESSD Brands Concentrate, Batch Number 2424.GMOC.LRFG

PRESSD Brands Concentrate, Batch Number 2424.G6.LRFG

PRESSD Brands Concentrate, Batch Number 2424.B.BANNER.LRFG

Baked Bros edibles, B.BANNER Strain, Batch Number LHR100WS-16

Baked Bros edibles, G6 Strain, Batch Number LHR100AP-13

Baked Bros edibles, G6 Strain, Batch Number LHR100AP-14

Baked Bros edibles, G6 Strain, Batch Number LHR100BO-5

Baked Bros edibles, B.BANNER Strain, Batch Number LHR100WS-13

Baked Bros edibles, GMOC Strain, Batch Number LHR100VB-6

Baked Bros edibles, GMOC Strain, Batch Number LHR100VB-8

Why are the products being recalled?

Officials with AZDHS said during a routine lab inspection, the agency's state laboratory inspectors saw records that "indicated failed testing for the pesticide Spinosad was reported to the marijuana establishments as a passing test."

What they're saying:

"The products tested were distillates. The distillates were used to manufacture additional products," read a portion of AZDHS's statement. "To date, no illnesses have been reported. This announcement is being made out of an abundance of caution."

What's Spinosad?

According to a fact sheet published by the National Pesticide Information Center, Spinosad is "a natural substance made by a soil bacterium that can be toxic to insects."

Dig deeper:

Per the fact sheet, Spinosad is used to control a variety of pests, including mosquitoes and ants. It is found in over 80 registered pesticide products.

Spinosad, per the fact sheet, is also found in some drugs that are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to AZDHS, it can be used to treat head lice and fleas in humans.

What happens if people are exposed to Spinosad?

According to AZDHS officials, Spinosad is "generally safe for people and other animals."

"It does not absorb well when swallowed, so serious health problems are unlikely. If someone consumes a large amount, they might experience mild stomach upset and could have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. If it comes into contact with your skin or gets into your eyes, it could cause mild irritation," read a portion of AZDHS's statement.

I own the product(s) affected. What should I do?

What you can do:

AZDHS officials say those who bought the potentially contaminated products should refrain from ingesting, inhaling, or otherwise consuming them, and toss them away instead.

Officials said those who are experiencing the symptoms described above after taking the affected products should contact their healthcare provider. In the event of an emergency, they should seek care immediately.