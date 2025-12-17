Gas prices in Arizona drops ahead of Christmas

The Brief Gas prices are dropping at some stations in Arizona. The average price in Phoenix is $3.24 per gallon, according to figures.



As we head into the holidays, gas prices are dropping, offering a bit of a Christmas surprise and helping with affordability issues.

By the numbers:

According to GasBuddy, at least three Valley stations are selling gas for under $2.70 a gallon.

At one gas station in Central Phoenix, shoppers can find gas as low as $2.89 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the average price in the city is a bit higher, sitting at roughly $3.24 per gallon. Depending on the station, prices can still push $3.40—a significant difference at a time when every dollar counts.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the U.S. on Dec. 17 is around $2.90. A year ago, the average was $3.03

Expert Perspective:

Matt McClain, a petroleum analyst with GasBuddy, said national prices are down because the industry is currently firing on all cylinders.

"Everything is operating exactly as it should right now," McClain said. "All of the components that we’re seeing, that’s what’s really creating the best gas prices we have seen since 2021, and I’m not going to complain about that."

What Drivers Said:

"It’s awesome that the prices are coming down around the holidays," said customer Nancy. "It’s especially great when you live on a fixed income. You spend a little bit more on your loved ones now."

Other customers, like Omar, say the prices are "still a little pricey," while a customer named Darrell noted that it now costs about $80 to fill his car instead of $100. "Twenty bucks never hurt anyone," he added.

What's next:

McClain noted that the only immediate factor that could disrupt this trend would be a potential conflict involving Venezuela, which could create insecurity in the global markets.