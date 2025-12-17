New K-9 team to target drug crimes in Coconino County

article

The Brief The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office added a new K-9 team to its narcotics and patrol units following the certification of Deputy Ray Bauer and his partner, Ace. Ace was acquired through Arizona Local Border Support Funding and will focus on combating drug crimes within the community.



The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is welcoming its newest K-9 team to fight drug crimes in the community.

What we know:

Deputy Ray Bauer and his K9 partner, Ace, earned certifications in narcotics detection and patrol, the sheriff's office said in a news release on Dec. 17.

"Deputy Bauer brings more than three years of dedicated service to our organization. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated professionalism, commitment, and a strong work ethic," CCSO said.

Bauer served on the SWAT team and spent lots of time in the K-9 program before being selected to become a handler.

‘Beginning of continued service and professional growth’

"That commitment continued throughout K9 School, where Deputy Bauer and K9 Ace worked tirelessly to meet the demanding standards required to earn their certifications," CCSO said.

Arizona Local Border Support Funding allowed the agency to acquire Ace, who will help flight against drug crimes in the community.

"While the successful completion of K9 School marks a significant milestone, it also represents the beginning of continued service and professional growth. Deputy Bauer’s dedication to the K9 program, the SWAT Team, and the organization as a whole remains steadfast as he and K9 Ace step into their new roles," CCSO said. "We look forward to the positive impact they will continue to have on our community now and into the future."