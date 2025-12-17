Strategic planning keeps Arizona toy shelves full for holiday rush

The Brief Arizona toy retailers report a robust holiday season, with local owners stocking warehouses as early as June to avoid price hikes caused by tariff uncertainty. National holiday spending is expected to rise between 3.7% and 4.2% over last year as shoppers pivot from online retailers to local boutiques to support the community.



Arizona toy retailers are reporting a robust holiday shopping season after months of strategic planning to shield customers from the impact of potential tariffs and rising prices.

What we know:

The National Retail Federation anticipates a strong year for the industry, with holiday spending expected to increase between 3.7% and 4.2% over last year. For local shop owners, meeting that demand required securing inventory as early as the summer.

"We started loading up our warehouses to avoid any price differences for our customers," said Kristin Roehmer of Kidstop Toys and Books. "We bought and loaded in June, July, and August."

Roehmer noted that uncertainty surrounding the tariff situation even influenced the store's marketing, leading them to omit prices from their printed holiday catalog.

Jenn Mawcinitt of Wildlings Toy Boutique faced similar logistical hurdles. To ensure shelves remained stocked with popular items like train sets, she coordinated with other local owners to secure extra inventory storage.

"We had to plan far ahead," Mawcinitt said. "We were really lucky. Another small business in the area gave us some storage space because that’s always been one of our concerns."

Local perspective:

Despite the rise of e-commerce, Valley shoppers said the desire to support the local economy remains a priority. Shopper Andie Mercer, who visited Kidstop to find a Jellycat plush toy for her daughter, said she appreciated the experience of shopping in person.

"I’ve been doing a lot of Amazon, so it’s nice to be out in public and do the thing," Mercer said.

Other shoppers, like Marsha, echoed the sentiment, calling the decision to buy local a "no-brainer" to give back to the community.

Local boutiques expect foot traffic to peak in the final days before Christmas as shipping deadlines for online retailers pass.