Meet Coco: MCAO’s newest K-9 victim advocate for emotional support

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office welcomed K-9 Coco who will provide emotional support for victims during court hearings or trials.

What they're saying:

"Today, we introduced our newest (and possibly most popular) employee: a four-year-old golden retriever named Coco!" MCAO said on Dec. 17.

The office says supporting victims of crimes is at the heart of its mission, and Coco will play a key role.

"As a K9 Victim Advocate, Coco is always ready to lend a helping paw and provide emotional support to victims during court hearings or trial," MCAO said. "We are thrilled to welcome her to our team and know her work will make a real difference for victims."

Already, MCAO has K9s Elle and Morgan who work with victims of crimes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Still taken from a video posted by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office as it introduces its newest K9, Coco.

