Man sentenced for selling fruit-flavored cocaine; Arizona AG issues consumer alert

The Brief Jaden Covarrubias was sentenced to prison for selling fruit-flavored cocaine, the Arizona Attorney General's Office said. The AG's office issued a consumer alert for the illegal drug, saying that drug dealers "are marketing fruit flavored batches believed to appeal more to women and younger users, attempting to lure new users to the drug."



An Arizona man who authorities say sold fruit-flavored cocaine on social media platforms has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines.

What we know:

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Jaden Alfredo Covarrubias "knowingly solicited another person to possess approximately 1.55 pounds of cocaine for sale" in Pima County on July 17.

"Covarrubias said he had access to coconut, strawberry, and banana flavored cocaine," Kris Mayes' office said in a statement. "Mr. Covarrubias also sold and offered to sell drugs on social media platforms like WhatsApp."

Covarrubias was sentenced to 1.75 years in prison on Nov. 24. He was also ordered to pay $4,500 to the Arizona Anti-Racketeering Revolving Fund, and $300 to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Jaden Alfredo Covarrubias (Arizona Department of Corrections)

"My office will continue to hold accountable those illegally trafficking and selling drugs in our communities," said Mayes.

Consumer alert issued

Why you should care:

Mayes is also warning the public about the fruit-flavored cocaine, saying that drug dealers "are marketing fruit flavored batches believed to appeal more to women and younger users, attempting to lure new users to the drug."

"Any illegal drug that you obtain online or on the street, may contain fentanyl and has the potential to kill," read a statement from Mayes' office. "We want everyone to stay safe and avoid the harms that come from using illegal drugs."

Fruit-flavored cocaine (Arizona AG)

Mayes' full statement

What they're saying:

"Today we are issuing a consumer alert for this new illegal drug that's being sold to kids and young women. It's called flavored cocaine and it's being sold in the flavors like pina colada, strawberry, coconut, and banana. Drugs like cocaine are often laced with deadly fentanyl and we want everyone to be aware of it.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is alerting the public that law enforcement is seeing flavored cocaine arise as a new product on the illegal drug market. Cocaine dealers are marketing fruit flavored batches believed to appeal more to women and younger users, attempting to lure new users to the drug. Any illegal drug that you obtain online or on the street, may contain fentanyl and has the potential to kill.

We want everyone to stay safe and avoid the harms that come from using illegal drugs."