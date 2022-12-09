Over 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3K pounds of meth seized in Phoenix area
In addition to the fentanyl pills, 140 pounds of fentanyl powder, over 135 kilos of cocaine, over 3,000 pounds of meth, 35 kilos of heroin, 49 guns, and over $2 million in cash were seized.
Snowstorm drug arrest, man called sheriff after car went in ditch
A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Wednesday in Washington County after a sheriff's deputy found drugs in his vehicle.
Fentanyl, meth, guns seized in Glendale drug bust; suspect arrested
Omar Evaristo Valenzuela Arella, 42, was arrested in connection to the bust. He was booked into jail and is accused of multiple drug charges, a weapons charge, and money laundering.
Red meth seized in Arizona, the first of its kind: 'It's a new way to market'
DEA agents in Phoenix have seized red meth in their latest bust. Agents say it came directly from the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, which then brought it up to Arizona.
Mesa Police seize fentanyl, meth, heroin, and cocaine in 'largest drug bust' in department's history
Mesa Police say four suspects were arrested in connection to two drug busts, with one of them being the "largest drug bust" in the history of the department.
Phoenix drug bust nets $15K and thousands of fentanyl pills
The Phoenix Police Department announced yet another drug bust that netted thousands of fentanyl pills as well as thousands in cash.
Arizona drug busts: Some of our most recent, biggest seizures
We're taking a look at some of Arizona's most recent and biggest drug busts. "The Sinaloa Cartel uses the routes that traffic the networks through Arizona, and that’s what we seize here in Arizona."