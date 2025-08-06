'Kingpin': 4 Arizona men plead guilty to charges in connection with international drug trafficking ring

The Brief Authorities say Marcos Monarrez Jr. and Marcos Monarrez-Mendoza were the leaders of the Phoenix-based Monarrez Drug Trafficking Organization. Monarrez Jr., 26, is scheduled to be sentenced in December.



Four Valley men have pleaded guilty to charges, including violating the federal "Kingpin" statute, in connection to an international drug trafficking.

What we know:

Between September and November 2022, Marcos Monarrez Jr., 26, was caught on a federal wiretap obtaining fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cocaine from a Mexican drug supplier, the United States Attorney's Office, Western District of Pennsylvania said in a news release.

"Monarrez Jr. provided the drugs to a network of subordinate drug distributors who redistributed them throughout the country, including into western Pennsylvania," officials said. "Additionally, Monarrez Jr. provided over $10,000 in proceeds from the drug sales to couriers, who smuggled the money into Mexico to promote the drug trafficking operation."

Three other men who pleaded guilty, 43-year-old Donald Garwood, and 25-year-olds Erivan Guerrero and Jesus Garcia, allegedly conspired to distribute the drugs.

Donald Garwood mugshot

"The defendants were intercepted on a federal wiretap obtaining quantities of the drugs that they distributed to others," officials said. "Additionally, from in and around May 2022 to in and around March 2023, Guerrero conspired to commit money laundering by using bulk amounts of currency obtained from drug trafficking to conduct financial transactions to disguise the nature of the money and promote the drug trafficking conspiracy. Similarly, Guerrero provided money to his suppliers knowing it would be transported to Mexico to further promote the drug trafficking conspiracy."

The backstory:

Authorities say Monarrez Jr. and his father, Marcos Monarrez-Mendoza, are the leaders of the Phoenix-based Monarrez Drug Trafficking Organization.

Monarrez-Mendoza pleaded guilty to charges last month. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5 and faces 20 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $2 million, or both.

What's next:

Garcia, Garwood and Guerrero are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6. Monarrez Jr. will be sentenced on Dec. 5.

"The law provides for a sentence of mandatory life imprisonment for Monarrez Jr," officials said. "The other defendants face a maximum total sentence of not less than 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, or both."