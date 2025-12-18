4 suspects in custody after string of Phoenix robberies, drug bust

The Brief Phoenix Police arrested four men for their alleged roles in armed home invasions, including one on Sept. 29 where a 10-year-old girl was reportedly held at gunpoint for 30 minutes. Detectives identified the suspects as Scarlyn Lebron Ogando, 23; Ronnie Baez, 26; Josue Rafael Colon Rodriguez, 23; and Darol Daniel Garcia Santana, 23. During the execution of search warrants at three residences, investigators say they recovered five rifles, more than 10 handguns, ammunition, and 7.5 pounds of fentanyl.



Through surveillance, investigative work and research, four men were arrested for their alleged roles in Phoenix armed robberies.

The suspects are identified as:

23-year-old Josue Rafael Colon Rodriguez

23-year-old Darol Daniel Garcia Santana

23-year-old Scarlyn Lebron Ogando

26-year-old Ronnie Baez

The backstory:

The first armed robbery happened on Sept. 29 of this year just before 5 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

"Three to four armed suspects with handguns and rifles forced their way into a residence through the front door and demanded money from the victims. During this incident, one of the suspects grabbed a 10-year-old girl by her hair and pointed a handgun at her, forcing her around the house for approximately 30 minutes," Phoenix Police Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said.

The next incident happened on Oct. 8 at around 2:15 p.m. when a victim was approached at his front door by unknown men who were armed with handguns, demanding money. They forced their way in and began searching inside the home before detectives showed up.

On Dec. 17, detectives, with the help of the South Mountain Precinct Neighborhood Enforcement Team, found and arrested the four men for their alleged roles in the robberies.

"Robbery detectives authored three search warrants. Each search warrant was executed by the Special Assignments Unit (SAU) at separate residences, resulting in the recovery of multiple pieces of evidence to include 5 rifles, over 10 handguns, ammunition and 7.5lbs of fentanyl," Sgt. Fernandez said.

Court documents show that Josue Rafael Colon Rodriguez is accused in one of the robberies.