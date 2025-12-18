Marijuana recall announced in Arizona; Arrests made in Phoenix home invasions | Nightly Roundup

article

Arizona health officials announce marijuana recall; convicted Valley serial killer sentenced to death; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, December 18, 2025.

1. Tribal police detective facing criminal review

A tribal police detective sworn to uphold the law is now accused of breaking it repeatedly over a three-month period.

What we know:

What began as a single citation has evolved into an investigation involving seven separate incidents that could cost White Mountain Apache Police Detective Sgt. Melissa Ward (pictured) her career. It could also lead to multiple felony charges.

2. Marijuana recall issued in Arizona

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say a number of marijuana products are being placed under voluntary recall.

Dig deeper:

Officials with AZDHS said during a routine lab inspection, the agency's state laboratory inspectors saw records that "indicated failed testing for the pesticide Spinosad was reported to the marijuana establishments as a passing test."

3. New Epstein photos released

(House Oversight Democrats)

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released dozens more photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate one day before the Justice Department is required to release all unclassified Epstein case files.

The other side:

The White House hasn’t responded to the latest batch of photos, but Trump dismissed them last week as "no big deal."

4. Convicted Arizona serial killer learns his fate

A Valley man convicted of murdering eight people, including his mother and stepfather, has been sentenced to death.

Big picture view:

The killing spree involving Cleophus Cooksey, Jr. (pictured) began on November 27, 2017, and it It ended a few weeks later when Cooksey’s mother, Rene, and stepfather, Edward Nunn, were found dead in their apartment.

5. Arrests made in Phoenix home invasions

Phoenix Police say four men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a series of armed home invasions.

The backstory:

The first armed robbery happened on the morning of Sept. 29, 2025, according to investigators. The four men were arrested on Dec. 17.

