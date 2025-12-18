Marijuana reclassification could have multiple impacts in the future

The Brief Arizonans are weighing in on the potential impact of marijuana's reclassification. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Dec. 18 that would move marijuana to a lower drug classification. Some say the reclassification could affect dispensaries and medical research efforts.



Some say President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order that would move marijuana to a different drug classification could have some big impacts.

The backstory:

Marijuana is currently listed as a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD, meaning it is considered highly dangerous, illegal under federal law and not recognized for medical use.

Under the executive order, Marijuana will be reclassified as a so-called "Schedule III" drug, the same category as Tylenol with codeine or anabolic steroids, allowing accepted medical use and a lower potential for abuse while keeping it regulated.

Reclassifying the drug by the Drug Enforcement Administration does not legalize marijuana nationwide, but it could change how the drug is regulated and reduce a hefty tax burden on the cannabis industry.

Local perspective:

Arizona is one of 24 states with legalized marijuana. In the Grand Canyon State, both recreational and medical marijuana are legal.

Word of reclassifying marijuana as a Schedule III drug hit the Mint Dispensary on the afternoon of Dec. 18, and some customers say it’s about time.

"I don’t view marijuana as a harmful drug like heroin. Heroin will really mess your life up, right? I don’t think marijuana will do that," customer Mike said.

Businesses — even in states with legalized marijuana — still have to work around federal rules. Currently, they can’t take credit cards, and they can't ship products to other states. Many banks don’t want their business, and there are also tax issues. Rescheduling may change that.

"We’re not able to take any deductions on any marketing or advertising. We cannot operate like other businesses do, and that’s the biggest despair," said Pablo Palomino with Mint Dispensary.

The reclassification could also help lower criminal prosecutions and increase veteran healthcare options, plus clear the way for more research. According to Dr. Sue Sisley, cannabis products have been shown to help with everything from pain to PTSD, and even opioid addiction.

"That’s very exciting—the potential that people can rid themselves of addictions like opioids by using cannabis daily to manage their pain or other ailments," Sisley said.

The other side:

Not everyone is happy with the move. More than a dozen Republican senators signed a letter asking the president not to reschedule cannabis. It’s unclear if they will try to do anything about it.