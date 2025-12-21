Expand / Collapse search

Nudity dispute in San Tan Valley; muddy eruption in Yellowstone | Nightly Roundup

Published  December 21, 2025 7:59pm MST
From a neighborhood dispute over a man sunbathing partially nude in San Tan Valley, to footage of a muddy eruption in Yellowstone National Park, here are tonight's top stories.

1. San Tan Valley neighbor accused of going nude below the waist in driveway

San Tan Valley neighbor accused of going nude below the waist in driveway

Controversy is brewing in San Tan Valley, where a man living in the community apparently likes to sun himself in his own driveway while wearing nothing from the waist down.

2. Video: Muddy eruption at Yellowstone’s Black Diamond Pool

Video: Muddy eruption at Yellowstone’s Black Diamond Pool

A muddy eruption at Yellowstone National Park was just captured on camera in an area that has been closed to the public for hazard assessments.

3. Kenny Dillingham signs 5-year extension with ASU

Kenny Dillingham signs 5-year extension with ASU

Kenny Dillingham isn't going anywhere. Amid rumors of him being a candidate for the open head coaching job at Michigan, Dillingham has agreed to a contract extension with Arizona State University.

4. Dead body found inside Phoenix canal

Dead body found inside Phoenix canal

A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on Sunday morning, the police department said.

5. Surprise woman offers $775 reward for return of grandfather's stolen ashes

Surprise woman offers $775 reward for return of grandfather's stolen ashes

Sage Ferrell is offering a $775 reward for the return of a light purple urn containing her grandfather's ashes, which was stolen from her unlocked vehicle Friday night near Bell Road and Grand Avenue.

