#GreenShirtGuy: Activist who laughed at Trump supporters during city council meeting goes viral
A Tucson activist originally from Glendale is going viral for his interaction with Trump supporters from the Valley during a Tucson City Council meeting Tuesday night. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Arizona state lawmaker calls for better working conditions for USPS mail carriers during heat
An Arizona state representative is calling for an investigation into the working conditions for US Postal Service mail carriers, after one worker documented cooking a steak on the dashboard of a delivery truck during a hot summer shift.
Ex-State Rep. Don Shooter no longer gravely ill
The first state lawmaker in the United States to be expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began is no longer gravely ill after suffering an intestinal blockage that caused his organs to start failing.
US judge blocks Canadian company's copper mine project in Arizona
A federal judge has overturned the U.S. Forest Service's approval of plans for a new copper mine in southeastern Arizona in a decision that comes amid a larger battle across the West over the use of public lands for mining.
Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick calls for impeachment probe
Arizona Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick is calling for an impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump.
Newsmaker Saturday: David Schweikert
FOX 10's John Hook talks to U.S. Congressman David Schweikert (Arizona's 6th District) about Iran and Strait of Hormuz tensions; his former Chief of Staff Oliver Schwab and the upcoming 2020 election.
Surprise to add prayer segment to meetings as Scottsdale goes to court over Satanic prayers
Next week, the City of Scottsdale will head to court to defend a decision to block members of the Satanic Temple from delivering an invocation at the beginning of council meetings.
Gov. Ducey welcomes Nike to Arizona despite prior criticism over shoe controversy
Just over one week after denouncing Nike and its decision to pull a shoe that features the Betsy Ross flag, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is welcoming the shoemaker to the state.
Arizona Corporation Commission votes down effort to rescind 2017 APS rate hike
The Arizona Corporation Commission has voted to not rescind APS rate increases in 2017.
Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives following shoe design flap
The City of Goodyear was celebrating after the West Valley city put the finishing touches on a deal with Nike, but now those plans might be in jeopardy due to outrage over another Nike story making headlines.
Newsmaker Saturday: Carlos Garcia, Sal DiCiccio
Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to Carlos Garcia, a new Phoenix City Council member about his goals while in office. Part 2: John talks to veteran Phoenix City Council member Sal DiCiccio re-prioritizing funds.
Marijuana bill could add $40m in state tax revenue
An effort to regulate the medical marijuana industry in Arizona is stalling a bit, but one state lawmaker is determined to push things forward. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Prescott city leaders want lawmaker out over race comments
An Arizona city council voted Tuesday to demand the resignation of a Republican state lawmaker whose remarks on race and immigration have led to a growing backlash of criticism and the loss of his chairmanship on a key committee. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
KEEPING UP WITH THE JONES: Taking selfies at the polling place is illegal!
While documenting the the casting of a ballot with a selfie is probably the last thing on some people's mind, some have done it. In the State of Arizona, however, people are not allowed to take photos within 75 feet of a polling place. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
Newsmaker Saturday: Steve Ferrara , David Lujan, Wes Gullet
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Arizona Congressional District 9 candidate Steve Ferrara about the upcoming election; David Lujan and Wes Gullet debate about Proposition 126, which would prohibit new or increased taxes on services.
Newsmaker Saturday: Jon Gabriel & Terry Goddard
FOX 10's John Hook sits down with Jon Gabriel, editor-in-chief of rocochet.com, and former Arizona Attorney General Terry Goddard.
Newsmaker Sunday: Michele Reagan
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Michele Reagan about the upcoming Arizona Secretary of State race.
Newsmaker Sunday: Diane Douglas
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Diane Douglas, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, on the "Red for Ed" movement, the "Zip Code Project," the "Troops to Teachers" grant, and on an Arizona school winning the College Board Small School District of the Year Award.
Newsmaker Sunday: David Lujan, Glenn Hammer
FOX 10's John Hook talks to David Lujan, author of the Invest in Education act and Glenn Hammer, CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce about an effort to raise income taxes on wealthy Arizonans to pay for the state's public education.