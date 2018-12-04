Ex-State Rep. Don Shooter no longer gravely ill

Ex-State Rep. Don Shooter no longer gravely ill

The first state lawmaker in the United States to be expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began is no longer gravely ill after suffering an intestinal blockage that caused his organs to start failing.

Newsmaker Saturday: David Schweikert video

Newsmaker Saturday: David Schweikert

FOX 10's John Hook talks to U.S. Congressman David Schweikert (Arizona's 6th District) about Iran and Strait of Hormuz tensions; his former Chief of Staff Oliver Schwab and the upcoming 2020 election.

Newsmaker Saturday: Carlos Garcia, Sal DiCiccio video

Newsmaker Saturday: Carlos Garcia, Sal DiCiccio

Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to Carlos Garcia, a new Phoenix City Council member about his goals while in office. Part 2: John talks to veteran Phoenix City Council member Sal DiCiccio re-prioritizing funds.

Prescott city leaders want lawmaker out over race comments video

Prescott city leaders want lawmaker out over race comments

An Arizona city council voted Tuesday to demand the resignation of a Republican state lawmaker whose remarks on race and immigration have led to a growing backlash of criticism and the loss of his chairmanship on a key committee. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

Newsmaker Sunday: Diane Douglas video

Newsmaker Sunday: Diane Douglas

FOX 10's John Hook talks to Diane Douglas, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, on the "Red for Ed" movement, the "Zip Code Project," the "Troops to Teachers" grant, and on an Arizona school winning the College Board Small School District of the Year Award.

Newsmaker Sunday: David Lujan, Glenn Hammer video

Newsmaker Sunday: David Lujan, Glenn Hammer

FOX 10's John Hook talks to David Lujan, author of the Invest in Education act and Glenn Hammer, CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce about an effort to raise income taxes on wealthy Arizonans to pay for the state's public education.