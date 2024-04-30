Expand / Collapse search

Abortion ban in Arizona: AG Mayes considering appeal to U.S. Supreme Court

By
Published  April 30, 2024 12:22pm MST
Abortion Laws
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Attorney General Kris Mayes is asking Arizona's high court to delay the implementation of a near-total abortion ban to give her more time to file a possible appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, the state supreme court allowed the Civil War-era ban to take effect in late June

Arizona House lawmakers voted last week to repeal the ban. The state Senate is expected to vote on the measure on May 1.

AG Mayes considers abortion ban appeal to SCOTUS

Attorney General Kris Mayes is asking Arizona's high court to delay the implementation of a near-total abortion ban to give her more time to file a possible appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.

If it's passed by the Senate and signed by Governor Katie Hobbs, the repeal would take effect 90 days after the end of the legislature, which would be in October.