Abortion ban in Arizona: AG Mayes considering appeal to U.S. Supreme Court

Attorney General Kris Mayes is asking Arizona's high court to delay the implementation of a near-total abortion ban to give her more time to file a possible appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, the state supreme court allowed the Civil War-era ban to take effect in late June.

Arizona House lawmakers voted last week to repeal the ban. The state Senate is expected to vote on the measure on May 1.

If it's passed by the Senate and signed by Governor Katie Hobbs, the repeal would take effect 90 days after the end of the legislature, which would be in October.