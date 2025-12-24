"Friends" and "Seinfeld" actor dies; Valley sushi restaurant owner arrested l Morning News Brief

article

From the death of an actor known for his roles on several popular television shows to a Valley restaurant owner accused of operating a human trafficking operation, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 24.

1. Rest in peace

What we know:

Pat Finn, an actor and comedian well-known for roles on several hit television shows, has died. He was 60 years old.

Dig deeper:

Finn had recurring roles on "Murphy Brown," "3rd Rock from the Sun" and "Ed." He played the character Bill Norwood on the ABC sitcom "The Middle" from 2010 to 2018, and also gained popularity for his role as Dr. Roger on "Friends" and Joe Mayo on "Seinfeld."

2. Valley restaurant owner arrested

Local perspective:

Yung Lau, who has ownership stakes in Sakura Sushi locations in Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale and Gilbert, was arrested as part of a homeland security investigation into alleged human trafficking.

Dig deeper:

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Lau used a recruitment network in Mexico and Central America to find workers, paying them in cash and often below minimum wage.

3. ‘It was astonishing’

What we know:

A pilot of a private jet encountered a mysterious silver, cylindrical object hovering next to his aircraft at approximately 3,500 feet while flying over Rhode Island, according to an air traffic control recording.

What they're saying:

"Looks like a strange, small object that we just floated by," the pilot told ATC, according to the clip. "A small silver canister. Do you know what that could be?"

4. Northern AZ murder arrest

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

What we know:

Michael Abatti of El Centro, California has been arrested in connection with the death of his estranged wife, Kerri Ann Abatti, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Kerri Ann Abatti was found shot inside her home on Dec. 5, and she was declared dead while she was being taken to the hospital. Court documents show Abatti and Kerri Ann were going through divorce proceedings.

