Mercury levels in seafood are rising, and climate change is the culprit, study finds
Many popular seafoods, such as cod, Atlantic bluefin tuna and swordfish, have been found to contain high levels of methylmercury, a harmful neurotoxin, with new research revealing that climate change and the resultant warming oceans are responsible.
Mediterranean diet may provide better brain function at midlife, study suggests
A study published this year showed that people who adhere to a Mediterranean diet have better brain function at midlife.
Older men at greatest risk of heat stroke as Houston hits triple digit temps
Houstonians are pulling out all the stops to stay cool on a day when the heat index got as high as 117 degrees in parts of the area.
27-year-old who couldn't afford $1,200 insulin copay dies after trying cheaper version
Josh Wilkerson had a bright future ahead of him — he was planning his wedding with his fiancée, he was working two jobs with the goal of one day buying a home, he was "dad'" to a beloved pit bull and he was so excited about teaching his fiancée's niece how to play softball — and then the exorbitant price of insulin stole that future.
Photo of hotel coffee maker allegedly shows fungus, mold: 'This is why you check'
A revolting photo of an apparently mold-covered coffee machine recently posted on Reddit has caffeine addicts trying to recount the last time they stayed in a hotel.
CBD oil could cause you to fail a drug test
CBD oils, edibles, and supplements may be all the rage, but experts warn: check the label, or it could cost you a job.
Photo of woman with 'Jesus wasn't vaccinated' shirt goes viral
A photo of a woman with a shirt that reads 'Spoiler Alert... Jesus Wasn't Vaccinated' has gone viral with comments slamming the apparent anti-vaxxer's message.
Golden retriever that weighed 173 pounds looks like a new dog after shedding 100 pounds in a year
In just one year, an 11-year-old golden retriever named Kai has undergone the kind of transformation that seems nearly impossible. When Pam Heggie brought him home, Kai weighed in at a whopping 173 pounds.
St. Vincent de Paul expands medical, dental clinic
"A lot of the equipment was donated by some academic institutions here in town," Dr. Scott Myers said.
Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?
At 21, University of Georgia junior and budding journalist Gabriela Miranda is a self-described carnivore.
Woman's untreated diabetes leads to life-altering complications
Health care providers often talk aggressively about what smoking can do to the body. But one woman believes physicians sometimes don't talk about how unmanaged diabetes can wreak its own havoc on the body.
Kaepernick shares workout video, says he's 'still ready', but denied work
This Wednesday may have been Dwight Clark Day at 49ers’ Training Camp, but former 49er Colin Kaepernick was the center of attention on social media for a workout video he posted saying he’s been denied work in the NFL for 889 days.
Two golfers attacked by bees at North Phoenix golf course
A bee attack at a North Phoenix golf course sends two golfers to the hospital. Phoenix Fire responded to the scene and the men who were stung are now stable.
UK woman develops sepsis from blister on heel, claims she 'could have lost her leg'
A UK woman claims she developed sepsis — and could have lost her leg — after a blister formed on her heel from a pair of second-hand sandals.
Study finds that frogs, lizards and even bats keep showing up in people’s prepackaged salads
Finding a hair or fly in your food may now be the least of your worries according to a new study, which has begun to tally up incidents in which people found frogs, lizards and even bats in their prepackaged salads.
Georgia woman claims she's infecting men with HIV in viral rant
A Georgia woman who went on a viral Facebook Live rant claiming she was HIV-positive and intentionally infecting others is now being investigated by police.
Bowls used at Chipotle, Sweetgreen contain cancer-linked 'forever' chemicals, study finds
The kind of fiber bowls one might find at Chipotle, Sweetgreen, or Whole Foods have a dark secret -- though marketed as "100% compostable," these fiber bowls are actually treated with toxic "forever chemicals" which are linked to cancer and never break down in the environment, a new study from the New Food Economy found.
Couple celebrates overcoming meth addiction with inspiring before and after photos
On July 26, Brent and his wife Ashley celebrated being nearly 3 years sober by posting photos of their past selves and them today. Their inspiring before and after photos have gone viral, racking up around 200,000 likes.
Modern Milk offers breastfeeding support, education, classes and more to new moms
August is National Breastfeeding Month and FOX 10's Renee Nelson is checking out Modern Milk - a resource for new mothers that need breastfeeding help, prenatal fitness classes and more in Scottsdale. http://modernmilk.com
Tips for teens struggling to sleep
If your teen or tween just can't fall asleep on time, Dr. Scott Leibowitz, Medical Director of Sleep Medicine for Northside Hospital in Atlanta, says don't blame your kid. Instead, blame their brain.