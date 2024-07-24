Sleep better to stay healthy: A Valley sleep expert provides tips for better sleep

If you live in the Valley, sleeping in the heat can be difficult during the summer months.

Sleep is a battle between cortisol that keeps you awake, and melatonin that makes you sleep.

Experts say melatonin needs two things to win: darkness and coolness.

Good pillows, sheets and blankets also help in getting a good night's sleep.

How do Arizona residents cope with the heat at night?

"Some type of bedding that has weight to it but it’s not too hot. Cotton sheets are a must and the AC turned on low," said Camille Masterson, a new Arizona resident.

Camille knows exactly what it takes for a good nights sleep.

Complete quiet, complete darkness and a completely cool environment or there could be trouble tomorrow.

"The next day, I’m having trouble waking up with my first alarm, a lot of times I'll use multiple alarms," she says. "Then I'm just groggy throughout the day."

The Valley Sleep Center studies and treats sleep deprived people with issues from sleep apnea to narcolepsy.

Founder Lauri Leadley calls lack of sleep a world-wide pandemic.

"We recommend you sleep at 67°. That is what increases our melatonin so dark and cool environment," Leadley said.

Less expensive options include cool cotton sheets, cool pillows and pads, a fan, even a warm bath or shower before bedtime.

And think of turning off your brain like plugging in your phone.

"Our brain is our energy source for our physiological body," she says. "It gets us through the day so if it’s not plugged in all night to a full charge, we’re gonna struggle throughout the day."

Lack of sleep can lead to other health problems

Camille already knows how to get in the sleep zone. Now if she can just stop her boyfriend from snoring!

"If I don’t get a good sleep, I'm not getting up to work out in the morning. A lot of times I'll push it off to the evening and then you don’t end up doing it," Masterson says. "It’s good to have healthy rhythms and sleep as a key factor in keeping them."

Leadley adds that lack of sleep can lead to irritability, anxiety and depression and can even lead up to heart disease and cancer.