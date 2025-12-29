Holiday travel: Weather in parts of the U.S. affected flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor

The Brief Severe weather in parts of the U.S. caused delays at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Despite the delays, travelers said flights, overall, were smooth. People also said they are happy to land somewhere with some nice sunshine.



Nearly 3 million people passed through TSA on Dec. 28, 2025 across the country following Christmas, exceeding predictions for holiday travel.

In Phoenix, despite some severe weather in other parts of the country, there were only four cancellations on Dec. 29 at Sky Harbor.

Local perspective:

Delays were another story, with nearly 150 reported, but the overall response today was that flights were smooth and people are happy to land somewhere with some nice sunshine.

"It was freezing, we got some snow, snowstorm last night into today," said traveler Amari Myers.

Myers says some serious winter weather in Iowa led to a bit of a long travel day.

"Finally, after some flight delays, we finally got in the air and yeah, so much better to be here," Myers said.

Marques Brown was also happy to be here after leaving Seattle.

"The weather there, it's super cold now, it's icing over but it's not black ice yet," Brown said. "We just got through some heavy rain, I have four-wheel drive so it wasn't fun."

Now the fun can begin—well, once he's lost some layers.

"I'm ready to take this off, it's that Seattle weather that I'm wearing," Brown said.

Candice Burning moved from Phoenix this past year, and says her holiday visit included a trip up north to Flagstaff for some winter fun.

"We went sledding at Flagstaff Snow Park and we rented a little VRBO up there and drove ATVs around and we got a little bit of a storm which was nice," Burning said.

Now she's heading home and managed to swing first-class upgrades with a travel hack she's willing to share.

"So I book on American and I book really early and then I check in," Burning said. "If you check in exactly 24 hours before, then you get the same-day first class option for really cheap—so like $100. For each way for $100, I upgraded to first class!"