Cause of Flagstaff helicopter crash that killed 2 DPS members revealed in NTSB report

The Brief A mechanical failure, specifically a problem with the main rotor, caused the fatal DPS helicopter crash in Flagstaff, according to a preliminary NTSB report. The report clarifies that the aircraft was not hit by gunfire from the ground suspect, despite two "loud banging sounds" captured on radio before the rapid descent. The investigation continues into why the rotor failed, especially since the helicopter had undergone a formal inspection less than a week before the crash.



The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report on the deadly helicopter crash in Flagstaff that killed two Department of Public Safety (DPS) crew members in February.

The backstory:

Flagstaff Police officers responded to a domestic-violence call at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 west of the downtown area, just north of Route 66. During a two-hour period, police say a suspect fired at officers with a semi-automatic rifle while jumping from rooftop to rooftop.

A DPS Ranger 56 helicopter that was called in to provide tactical support crashed, killing both the pilot, Robert Skankey and trooper Hunter Bennett, onboard.

DPS crew members Hunter Bennett and Robert Skankey were killed in a helicopter crash in Flagstaff on Feb. 4. (AZDPS)

The suspect was later identified as 50-year-old Terrell Storey. He's facing dozens of charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, 23 counts of aggravated assault, six counts of first-degree burglary, six counts of endangerment, one count of weapons misconduct and 12 counts of disorderly conduct involving domestic violence.

What we know:

The report said the helicopter was not hit by gunfire, but instead pointed the crash to a mechanical problem with the main rotor.

A radio feed reportedly captured two loud banging sounds. The helicopter "then descended rapidly," before Bennett was heard saying, "We're going down."

Authorities said the helicopter was inspected less than a week before the crash.

Dig deeper:

The entirety of the report can be found below.

Skankey served in the United States Marine Corps and joined DPS in 2021. He's survived by his wife and four children. Bennett joined DPS in 2022 and is survived by his wife, Breanna.