DPS crew members killed in helicopter crash while responding to Flagstaff shooting

The Brief A DPS pilot and trooper/paramedic died in a helicopter crash on Feb. 4 in Flagstaff. The helicopter was responding to an active shooting incident involving police and a suspect when the crash happened west of the downtown area. The suspect in the shooting was shot before being taken into custody.



Two Arizona Department of Public Safety crew members were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday night while responding to an active shooting incident in Flagstaff.

What we know:

The crash happened on Feb. 4 west of the downtown area, just north of Route 66. DPS says the pilot and a trooper/paramedic on board both died.

Prior to the crash, Flagstaff Police were involved in a shooting with a suspect. The suspect was shot before being taken into custody. No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

The identities of the DPS crew members and suspect weren't released. The cause of the helicopter crash is also unknown.

Police haven't released any details on what led up to the shooting.

Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett statement

What they're saying:

"I am so proud of the men and women of the Flagstaff Police Department for their heroic actions last night. Their work to protect our community and detain an active shooter saved many lives.



Tragically, the lives of two Arizona Department of Public Safety officers who were assisting Flagstaff Police ended when their helicopter crashed. I want to express my heartfelt sympathy to the families of these officers, DPS, and the entire law enforcement community for their loss. The City of Flagstaff stands ready to support you."

What's next:

DPS will lead the investigation into the shooting. They will also work with the FAA and NTSB to investigate the helicopter crash.

Map of area where the crash happened