Knife-wielding man dies after fall off moving car in Arizona
Authorities in northern Arizona say they're investigating the death of a man who fell off the roof of a moving car following a struggle.
FOX 10 tours the front lines of the Museum Fire
FOX 10 photojournalist Joe Tillman got an closer look at the damage the Museum Fire is causing. Fire crews took the media on a tour of the front lines.
Museum Fire continues to burn north of Flagstaff; emergency declared
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Fire crews are still trying to get a handle on the Museum Fire that is burning north of Flagstaff.
Museum Fire continues to grow north of Flagstaff; evacuation ordered
Museum Fire ignites north of Flagstaff
Fire crews are still trying to get a handle on the Museum Fire that is burning north of Flagstaff. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
AZ Game and Fish teams up with Flagstaff brewery
Arizona Game and Fish officials are collaborating with a Flagstaff-based brewery, in an effort to raise awareness for wildlife conservation. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.
NAU football player found dead in Flagstaff home
Northern Arizona University Athletics says one of their football players passed away over the weekend.
Snowy weather in northern Arizona
It's the end of May and we're talking about snowy weather in Arizona.
Drone Zone: Taking a look at the Arizona Nordic Village in Northern Arizona
It's a different way to play in the snow up north. SkyFOX Drone has an aerial view of the Arizona Nordic Village, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Navajo Code Talker hopes to save historic Flagstaff motel
FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
Thanks to monsoon season, wildflowers are in floom bloom in Flagstaff
This year's monsoon season has definitely packed a punch. It left behind lots of damage and downed trees throughout Arizona, but it wasn't all bad.
Efforts underway to reopen Arizona Snowbowl, following closure due to fire dangers
The San Francisco Peaks are beautiful during this time of year, but because it has been so dry, parts of the Coconino National Forest have been closed, due to fire danger, including all summertime activities at Arizona Snowbowl. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.
Storm drops snow on much of Arizona; Flagstaff schools close
The National Weather Service says snow showers will persist across much of the region into late Wednesday morning as some highways are reportedly slick with poor visibility.
Snow flurries falling in the high country
It's a cold, snowy start to the weekend for folks in northern Arizona.
First snowfall of 2018 in Flagstaff
FOX 10's Marcy Jones is in Flagstaff where Northern Arizona is getting its first snowfall of 2018!
Investigation underway following wildfires in Flagstaff
A couple of wildfires have caused concerns for people in Flagstaff. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Candlelight vigil honors and remembers beloved kindergarten teacher
A gathering on Saturday night honored and remembered a kindergarten teacher, Cathryn Gorospe, who many fear was killed earlier this week in Flagstaff.
Man last seen with Cathryn Gorospe accused of assaulting ASU student
As investigators determine if the body found in Flagstaff is of Cathryn Gorospe, more information is surfacing about Charlie Malzahn, the last person who was seen with Gorospe.
Police: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Flagstaff
Flagstaff police say a man fatally shot by three officers after he fired at one of them had earlier had brandished a gun during a verbal altercation with somebody else about the man playing loud music.