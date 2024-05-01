Arizona Snowbowl staying open through May as fresh snow blankets the area

Snowbowl is staying open indefinitely on weekends after 30 inches of fresh, unexpected snowfall fell at the end of April.

The ski and snowboard area in Flagstaff had already extended its closing date to May 5th after additional snowfall occurred in mid-April.

The mountain received a total of 281 inches of snow this year.

Lift tickets can be purchased on Snowbowl's website for the weekends of May 4 & 5, May 11 & 12 and May 18 & 19. The mountain will be closed on the weekdays.

According to a post on the Snowbowl website, staff will determine on a weekly basis when the mountain will close for the summer.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Photo: Arizona Snowbowl)

For the weekend of May 4 & 5, skiers will be able to enjoy four chairlifts, including the Arizona Gondola.

Lift tickets can be purchased for as low as $19.