Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls through the Valley
The iconic Wienermobile is making stops in the metro Phoenix area all week. FOX 10 takes a tour of the legendary vehicle's interior. Find all their tour schedule here: https://khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile
Breadfruit and Rum Bar holds pop-up dinners in Phoenix
Breadfruit and Rum Bar has been closed since March due to the pandemic, but they have been holding pop up dinners in Phoenix to make some income. They will be serving jerk chicken from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Desert Botanical Garden selling tickets for popular holiday event
The Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix is now selling tickets for Las Noches de Las Luminarias, a beloved holiday event starting Nov. 27 featuring beautiful views and plenty of lights.
All public park amenities in Phoenix reopen on Oct. 8
Public park amenities in the City of Phoenix reopened on Oct. 8 after being closed for months due to COVID-19.
Painting honors slain Arizona aid worker Kayla Mueller
The painting is a tribute to Kayla Mueller and the U.S. servicemembers who killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State leader who held her captive.
Olmost The Weekend: Scottsdale resort aims to bring some Halloween spirit to people's lives
COVID-19 may mean a different Halloween for 2020, but one resort in Scottsdale is putting on an event, so that people can still enjoy themselves while staying safe.
Foundation for Blind Children holds virtual silent auction
The Foundation for Blind Children is holding a virtual silent auction to raise money for the school. More information at seeitourway.org
Cooper's Hawk winery and restaurant to hold hiring fair events
A new restaurant is opening in north Scottsdale on Dec. 7 and they're holding a job fairs on Oct. 19, 20, 21 and Nov. 3, 4. Visit chwinery.com or text CHSD to 77948 for application and hiring information.
Rare Ambition non-profit sells Thanksgiving food boxes
$200 pays for a full holiday meal for a local family in need. http://rareambition.com
6th Street Market returns to downtown Tempe
Craft lovers visited an event they haven't seen in months - the 6th Street Market in Tempe.