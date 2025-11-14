Arizona Snowbowl, Sunrise Park Resort open soon for winter season

The Brief Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff will begin its ski season next Friday, Nov. 21, offering free beginner lessons with any ticket or pass, and free skiing for children 12 and under and seniors 75 and older. Sunrise Park Resort is expected to open on Dec. 10 and is currently selling season passes for its winter activities, which include skiing, snowboarding, and lessons.



The High Country's ski season begins next Friday, Nov. 21, when Arizona Snowbowl opens.

Lift ticket prices at the Flagstaff ski resort fluctuate throughout the season.

All lift tickets and season passes include free beginner snow experience lessons. Skiing is free for children 12 and under, and for seniors 75 and older.

Sunrise Park Resort

Sunrise Park Resort in Greer is expected to open on Dec. 10, per it's website. Season tickets are already on sale.

"Sunrise Park Resort is Arizona’s Ultimate Mountain Adventure, offering the most ski runs and acreage in the state. We offer skiing, snowboarding, ski bikes, and have lessons available for all ages. In the summer, enjoy zip-lining, downhill mountain biking, archery, disc golf, and more," the park said.

